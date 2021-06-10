 Skip to main content
Kearney streets to partially close for Buffalo County Stampede
Kearney streets to partially close for Buffalo County Stampede

KEARNEY — The city of Kearney announces that the following portions of streets may be closed beginning at 7 a.m. Sunday for the annual Buffalo County Stampede:

West 11th Street, Yanney Avenue, East First Street, Central Avenue, East 16th Street, Avenue H, Avenue H overpass, East 22nd Street, 15th Avenue, Plaza Boulevard and West North Railroad Street.

The purpose of the closure is to conduct the annual Buffalo County Stampede 5K, 10K and Half Marathon. The special event was requested by the Buffalo County Historical Society.

