Kearney streets to be closed for Saturday's UNK Band Day parade
Kearney streets to be closed for Saturday's UNK Band Day parade

KEARNEY — The city of Kearney announced that the following streets will be closed 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday for UNK Band Day.

- Third Avenue from south side of West 22nd Street to North Railroad Street

- North Railroad Street from Third Avenue to Central Avenue

- Central Avenue from North Railroad Street to East 24th Street

- East 24th Street from Avenue A to Avenue D

- East 23rd Street from Avenue A to Avenue D

The purpose of the closure is to conduct the UNK Band Day Parade. The special event is being sponsored by the UNK Marching Band.

Additionally, as mill-overlay construction is occurring near the event areas, citizens are asked to use caution when traveling near the construction areas.

