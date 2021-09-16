Kearney streets to be closed for Saturday's UNK Band Day parade

KEARNEY — The city of Kearney announced that the following streets will be closed 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday for UNK Band Day.
- Third Avenue from south side of West 22nd Street to North Railroad Street
- North Railroad Street from Third Avenue to Central Avenue
- Central Avenue from North Railroad Street to East 24th Street
- East 24th Street from Avenue A to Avenue D
- East 23rd Street from Avenue A to Avenue D
The purpose of the closure is to conduct the UNK Band Day Parade. The special event is being sponsored by the UNK Marching Band.
Additionally, as mill-overlay construction is occurring near the event areas, citizens are asked to use caution when traveling near the construction areas.
