Kearney street plans to boost access to hotel zone

KEARNEY — Access to south Kearney’s hotel district and the future indoor sports complex are atop the list of Kearney’s proposed street projects for fiscal year 2022-2023.

Those projects and others show where the city is growing and where maintenance is necessary.

The projects will be reviewed during Tuesday’s Kearney City Council meeting. Citizens will be able to comment on the plans. In addition to projects on the one-year street plan, Director of Public Works Andrew Harter will review projects on the six-year list.

City Manager Michael Morgan explained why the city invites citizens to review the list of short-term street plans and long-term plans.

“Each year, the city of Kearney Public Works Department compiles and submits the one- and six-year street plan to the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) as required by Nebraska state statute,” Morgan said in a press release inviting the public’s particiupation in Tuesday’s street plan review.

“The purpose of this plan is to promote orderly development of an integrated system of public roads for municipalities and counties,” Morgan continued. “The plan is important because it serves as a planning tool for management, it promotes transparency in government and it allows the public an opportunity to provide input.

The one- and six-year road plan allows for flexibility in that the projects generally align with development, yet they are dependent on funds available and programmed in each budget year.

The City Council encourages citizens with suggestions to attend the council meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the council chambers at City Hall.

A hearing will be held to receive public input.

“The public’s suggestions might inspire new projects or influence existing ones. Either way, you’re making a valuable contribution to your community,” Morgan said.

Proposed projects on the one-year plan total $7,873,000. The total for the six-year plan is $15,204,000.

One-year plan

Project name, location, type and estimated cost:

2021 part 5 — Talmadge St. and Yanney Ave., city, $2.6 million.

Second St. — 300 feet west of 11th Ave. to 15th Ave., city, $950,000.

15th Ave. — Talmadge St. to Second St., city, $350,000.

56th St. imp. — Turning lanes at 56th St. and Ave. N, city, $1.1 million.

28th St. imp. — 28th St., Ave. I-L, 800 feet, city, $797,000.

Fountain Hills — 54th St., 11th Ave. to 17th Ave., developer, $861,000.

Fountain Hills — 15th Ave., 575 ft. south of 56th St. to 54th St., developer, $265,000.

Second St. — 11th Ave. to 300 ft. west of 11th Ave., developer, $270,000.

11th Ave. — Talmadge St. to First St., developer, $680,000.

Six-year plan

Project name, location, type and estimated cost:

18th St. imp. — 18th St. from Central Ave. to First Ave. — storm, city, $1,164,000.

First Ave. imp. — First Ave. from 18th St. to S. Railroad St. — storm, city, $2.3 million.

30th Ave. imp. — 30th Ave. bridge expansion, city, $2.1 million.

39th St. imp. — 39th St. from 17th Ave. to 22nd Ave., city, $2.2 million.

Ave. A imp. — Ave. A from 31st St. to 35th St., 1,280 ft., city, $1,320,000.

39th St. imp. — 39th St. from 500 ft. west of Ave. R to Ave. X, city, $2 million.

16th St. imp. — 16th St. from Fifth Ave. to Ninth Ave., 1,500 ft., city, $1,340,000.

16th St. imp. — 16th St. from First Ave. to Fifth Ave., 1,500 ft., city, $1,400,000.

30th St. imp. — 30th St. from Ave. E to Ave. I, 1,330 ft., city, $1,380,000.