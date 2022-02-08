Kearney Storytelling Festival board of directors member Marlene Hansen says Hearing stories helps people

KEARNEY — The annual Kearney Storytelling Festival began in 1988. During the years the festival has featured some of the top storytellers in the country.

“We normally have it in January but this year we had to move it to February,” said Marlene Hansen, a member of the board of directors. “We also decided to shorten it by one day because we weren’t sure how many schools would participate in the festival. So far we have a pretty good lineup and most of the days are filled.”

The festival includes events open to the public. The tellers also will appear at schools to share stories with students.

National teller Megan Hicks opens the festival on Wednesday with a workshop at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, “Stories (un)Folding with Origami Swami.” Tim Lowry will present a workshop, “Using Imagination to Further Education,” on the same day.

Hansen acknowledges that the pandemic created some challenges for the festival. The board decided to cancel the 2021 event.