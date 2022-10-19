Kearney State alum to read her new poetry book at Kearney Community Theatre

Shannon Vesely taught English for 41 years and raised four children.

“I guess it goes without saying that during those 41 years of teaching and mothering, I had very little time to write my own stuff,” she said in an interview from her home in Ottumwa, Iowa. “Over the years, I wrote a sprinkling of things, but mostly I just held a lot of things in my head so that when I retired and actually had the time and the opportunity, I could sit down and begin to write a book. And that’s exactly what I did.”

Six years into her retirement, Vesely has found a rhythm of writing. The result, “The Way of Things,” published in 2021 by Rogue Faculty Press, won the Nebraska Book Award for Poetry by the Nebraska Center for the Book.

She will be honored during a presentation at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Nebraska State History Museum in Lincoln.

Vesely will join poets Jeff Lacey, Dwaine Spieker and Jason Miller in a reading at 7 p.m. Oct. 28 at the Kearney Community Theatre as part of the Don Welch Teachers’ Conference.

Vesely grew up in Kearney, daughter of poet and English professor Don Welch.

“It was clearly a blessing to grow up in the household where I did,” Vesely said. “Around the supper table at night, there was often talk about education and about creative endeavors, particularly writing. I got that kind of background even before I had my dad as a teacher.”

While studying at Kearney State College, Vesely took classes from her father. He taught from 1959 through 1997 and received the Distinguished Paul W. Reynolds and Clarice Kingston Reynolds Endowed Chair in English, Poetry and Creative Writing. He also wrote 30 books of poetry, starting with “Dead Horse Table” in 1975. A statue of Welch stands outside of the Ryan T. Calvin Library on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus.

“I was very fortunate to have him as a dad and as a teacher,” Vesely said.

As a poet, Vesely often hears echoes of her father’s writing in her own words.

She said, “It’s a weird thing — my mom and I were just talking about this recently — I really believe that with my dad and me, there is some kind of genetic transfer. It’s uncanny, sometimes, the similarity between rhythms or imagery that we will both use, unbeknownst to the other. I can only credit that with good genes.”

Naturally, Vesely grew up hearing the speech rhythms of her father’s writing voice.

“They are so distinctive,” she said. “A lot of that became ingrained in me as well. I can still hear some of those speech rhythms today.”

The Nebraska Book Awards program, sponsored by the Nebraska Center for the Book, recognizes and honors books written by Nebraska authors, published by Nebraska publishers, set in Nebraska or concerning Nebraska.

Vesely just returned from a three-week writing retreat in Pennsylvania. She worked on a second book that she describes as a collaboration with the work of her father.

“It’s kind of like what Natalie Cole did with her dad, Nate King Cole, after he passed away, and they digitally did a duet between the two of them,” Vesely said. “I’m going back and looking at, of course, my dad’s published poetry, journals and file folders he had at home. I’m trying to pair a lot of my dad’s work with mine, taking the chapter titles from some of the lines I found in his little walking journals he carried in his pocket as he walked around the alleys of Kearney.”

In doing that, Vesely learned how humbled she felt.

“My dad was just an excellent writer,” she said. “He was an excellent teacher of writing, but he was also just a wonderful writer. That is sometimes intimidating when I sit down to write. I have his image in my mind and his words in my mind as well. Many times I think that I just don’t measure up. If my dad were here, he would say, ‘That’s just not true.’”

Vesely finds inspiration in the natural world.

“You will see traces of nature in many of the poems I have in my book,” she said. “I am influenced by both the flora and the fauna of the Midwest. My dad never made any bones about the fact that he loved birds of all kinds — not only pigeons, but all birds. He knew birds extremely well. I was joking to my daughter that one time this summer, I had just finished a poem about birds when I looked up to no one in particular and said, ‘Oh, man, I’m a bird person now.’ I think I’ve inherited that from my father. I’ve found that birds fascinate me.”

When it comes to capturing thoughts, Vesely considers poetry a satisfying way to express herself.

“The poem is just the quintessential way to capture these thoughts,” she said. “It’s the perfect blend of content and form. To be able to put in to a poem not only what you want to say content-wise, but to be able to artistically shape it on a page and then be able to infuse it with those sounds that make it more than just ordinary speech — that’s the best of all worlds for me.”

Vesely writes free verse poetry, something that allows for a tremendous amount of freedom.

“Many people will look at a free verse poem and think, oh, gosh, anybody could do this — just slap something down,” she said. “But in studying poetry, especially under my dad’s tutelage, I began to realize how much craft was actually there, both in a purposeful breaking of lines, the organization of stanzas, the use of subtle near-rhyme — I began to be aware of how much of that craftsmanship was going into some of the free verse poems that look simple on the surface. That really attracted me as a student and then, as my life progressed, I realized I wanted to hone that craft.”