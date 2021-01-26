 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kearney snow emergency, parking ban in effect for downtown snow removal
top story

Kearney snow emergency, parking ban in effect for downtown snow removal

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

KEARNEY - The city of Kearney Street Division announces that a Snow Emergency has been declared for the downtown area of the Kearney. Parking is prohibited between the hours of midnight and 6 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 28, for the following streets for the purpose of removing snow. Violators will be ticketed and towed.

Businesses in the downtown area should make plans to have their walks scooped by midnight so that the snow can be hauled in connection with the snow removal operations.

No parking is allowed on these streets during the Snow Emergency:

Central Avenue from 15th to 26th streets;

Railroad Street from Second Avenue to Avenue B;

Avenue A from Railroad to 26th streets;

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

First Avenue from Railroad to 26th streets;

First Avenue from 15th to 17 streets;

16th Street from Central to First avenues;

19th Street from First Avenue to Avenue A;

21st Street from Second Avenue to Avenue B;

22nd Street from Second Avenue to Avenue B;

23rd Street from Alley west of Second Avenue to Avenue B;

24th Street from Second Avenue to Avenue B.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News