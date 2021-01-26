Kearney snow emergency, parking ban in effect for downtown snow removal

KEARNEY - The city of Kearney Street Division announces that a Snow Emergency has been declared for the downtown area of the Kearney. Parking is prohibited between the hours of midnight and 6 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 28, for the following streets for the purpose of removing snow. Violators will be ticketed and towed.

Businesses in the downtown area should make plans to have their walks scooped by midnight so that the snow can be hauled in connection with the snow removal operations.

No parking is allowed on these streets during the Snow Emergency:

Central Avenue from 15th to 26th streets;

Railroad Street from Second Avenue to Avenue B;

Avenue A from Railroad to 26th streets;

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

First Avenue from Railroad to 26th streets;

First Avenue from 15th to 17 streets;

16th Street from Central to First avenues;

19th Street from First Avenue to Avenue A;

21st Street from Second Avenue to Avenue B;

22nd Street from Second Avenue to Avenue B;

23rd Street from Alley west of Second Avenue to Avenue B;

24th Street from Second Avenue to Avenue B.