Kearney sisters return World War II dog tag to soldier’s relatives

KEARNEY — It took nearly two years, but the U.S. Army dog tag that surveyor Will Gwin found in the dirt behind Ace Irrigation in 2019 has found its way home.
That dog tag belonged to S/Sgt. Ralph Rigaud. On Sept. 14, Will’s mother Val Gwin and her sister Lisa Atchison, both of Kearney, hand-delivered it to Doug Sinclair, Rigaud’s stepson, in front of 50 people at the Limestone Ridge Historical Society in Oriskany Falls, N.Y.
Due to COVID-19, the sisters postponed the presentation from May 2020 until this fall, but that delay did not dilute its impact. “The people of Oriskany Falls learned more about Ralph through us, then we learned about Ralph through them,” Atchison said.
“He never shared much after the war. He just jumped back into trying to live a normal life. It was bittersweet presenting all of it. We were so touched by him that we cried, and then the crowd cried. We felt like we knew him. They were so grateful to us,” she said.
Rigaud’s mission
Rigaud’s mission during the war “made the audience gasp,” Gwin said.
He was a ball turret gunner who sat cramped inside the clear plastic glass ball at bottom of the plane, watching for approaching German planes.
“His job was to protect the plane from aircraft coming up below him. Once a ball turret gunner saw a plane, his life span was 37 seconds. Some crews in those planes aimed for him,” Atchison said.
Despite those odds, Rigaud survived 33 missions and earned a Distinguished Flying Cross. Then he came home and quietly resumed his life. The sisters theorize that Rigaud lived in the shadow of his brother Charles, a major in the U.S. Marines who had fought at Guadalcanal during World War II.
Rigaud married, raised his stepson, and died at the age of 49, but nobody in Oriskany Falls can say how he died.
“They kept saying it was not a suicide, but nobody knows for sure,” Gwin said. “It sounds like he had PTSD, but they didn’t call it that or treat it back then. His niece said when he got in a car, he’d hang onto the dash and start rocking back and forth as soon as the car would accelerate.”
She said others described him as “kind of a loner. People told us he was nervous, but they didn’t know about his 33 missions hanging out of the body of an airplane with Germans shooting at him.”
“What he did was equally as brave as what his brother did, but because he never talked about it, no one ever knew what he accomplished,” Gwin said. “Even in news stories, it was always, ‘Ralph, the brother of Major Charles Riguad.’ We realized that every person who served in any capacity needs to be recognized.”
Connecting the dots
The sisters soon had a personal reason for digging into Rigaud’s history. When they began investigating the medal Will had found, they discovered links between Rigaud and their father, 2nd Lt. George William (“Bill”) Potter.
Poring through their late father’s scrapbooks, they learned that Potter was in Rigaud’s 91st Bomb Division, but in a different squadron. That division had just four squadrons.
They discovered that Rigaud flew in the same Eighth Air Force as their father. The two men trained at the Kearney Army Air Base at the same time. Both flew a mission over Germany on Jan. 11, 1944. Potter knew Roy Griesbach, the pilot of Rigaud’s plane that January day.
Rigaud’s hometown of Oriskany Falls was just 60 miles from Cayuga Lake, N.Y., where the sisters’ grandparents had a home, which they had visited as children.
“Dad’s squadron was on the same mission, stationed at the same base, and he was in the same bombing group in the Eighth Air Force,” Gwin said. “Dad and Ralph grew up within 60 miles of each other.”
They did not want to keep the dog tag. They wanted to return it to his family. They located Sinclair with the help of Judy Engle, executive director of the Limestone Ridge Historical Society.
After COVID-19 canceled their 2020 trip to Oriskany Falls, the sisters had mailed Sinclair the medal, but they formally presented it to him Sept. 14. Sinclair then donated it to the Limestone Ridge Historical Society.
“We told the whole story there. We tried to elevate Ralph to the honor he deserved,” Atchison said.
They also left a plant on his grave at the town’s cemetery.
‘God wowing us’
The day before the program, the two hunted for their own roots in the area. They found eight of the 10 graves of their grandparents and great-grandparents on both sides of their family. All were located within 20 miles of each other.
They also peeked into the windows of their grandparents’ old house. “We remembered it from visits in our childhood, but it hadn’t been kept up,” Gwin said.
Along with those events, the sisters were blessed with serendipitous moments on their trip.
Before they spoke Sept. 14, a woman named Cheryl Pula handed them a hefty box of papers she accumulated as she spent 10 years interviewing veterans. She turned those interviews into eight novels about World War II. The first 87 pages of the first book covers the Kearney Army Air Base and mentions Potter’s squadron.
Gwin and Atchison also met a woman whose grandparents are from Miller. The sisters recognized a few people in photos the woman shared with them.
“I’m sure God isn’t done wowing us,” Atchison said. “Our main objective was to simply bring honor to a man who flew 33 missions in the ball turret of a B-17 during World War II, but we learned that God cares about the details.”
She said his story would have been left buried among their father’s keepsakes had Will not found that keepsake and prompted them to begin digging.
“Even Ralph’s family did not know much about his heroic service. It was thrilling to honor a forgotten and underappreciated man who served his country,” she said.