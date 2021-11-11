Kearney sisters return World War II dog tag to soldier’s relatives

Despite those odds, Rigaud survived 33 missions and earned a Distinguished Flying Cross. Then he came home and quietly resumed his life. The sisters theorize that Rigaud lived in the shadow of his brother Charles, a major in the U.S. Marines who had fought at Guadalcanal during World War II.

Rigaud married, raised his stepson, and died at the age of 49, but nobody in Oriskany Falls can say how he died.

“They kept saying it was not a suicide, but nobody knows for sure,” Gwin said. “It sounds like he had PTSD, but they didn’t call it that or treat it back then. His niece said when he got in a car, he’d hang onto the dash and start rocking back and forth as soon as the car would accelerate.”

She said others described him as “kind of a loner. People told us he was nervous, but they didn’t know about his 33 missions hanging out of the body of an airplane with Germans shooting at him.”

“What he did was equally as brave as what his brother did, but because he never talked about it, no one ever knew what he accomplished,” Gwin said. “Even in news stories, it was always, ‘Ralph, the brother of Major Charles Riguad.’ We realized that every person who served in any capacity needs to be recognized.”

Connecting the dots