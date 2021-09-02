Kearney sister's ice cream truck business a lesson in life

KEARNEY — Baylee McAtee loves ice cream.
Other members of her family are dairy-free, but that hasn’t squashed McAtee’s love for the treat. When the 17-year-old’s family goes on vacation, she makes it a priority to go to ice cream shops.
When McAtee and her 10-year-old sister, Kinley Kern, were talking about their summer plans earlier this year, their idea was to open an ice cream truck.
“It just went from there. We started coming up with ideas. Then we started looking at trucks and trailers for sale and everything. My mom found a truck for sale in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. That was on a Friday and we went and got it on that following Sunday,” McAtee explained.
The truck was red with black stripes, and the inside was a clean slate except for the electrical and a large cooler. They had the truck painted white and installed a speaker system.
McAtee and Kern’s grandpa, Nick VanMatre, helped the girls with electrical work, installing freezers and an air-conditioning unit. He also helped McAtee learn how to drive the truck.
“It’s manual. It’s 14 feet long and 10 feet tall. I’m super insecure about big cars,” McAtee said.
McAtee and Kern received help getting their business off the ground from their mom, Alissa Kern-Pierce. Kern-Pierce owns the Village and Farm, wedding and event venues, as well as the Cup, a coffee shop and bar in Kearney.
Kern-Pierce loaned her daughters money to begin their business, and as they start making a profit, they will repay her with interest. It’s a philosophy the family follows that nothing is for free, and they must pay back what they borrow.
She also has helped them think through different scenarios such as how they will power their truck at different locations and to save their earnings.
“How do I teach my kids to survive without me? They have to learn, and learning by experience is amazing,” Kern-Pierce said.
The sisters dubbed their business MK’s Truck, and they sell coffee and Blue Bunny ice cream products. Coffee was a way to diversify what they offer their customers, and it is something people will buy year-round.
“Not everyone eats ice cream. ... The coffee adds a dairy-free option. For the parents at 11 o’clock in the morning who don’t want ice cream, there’s coffee,” McAtee explained.
The truck originally had a soft-serve ice cream machine, but the machine used a lot of power and it couldn’t keep up with demand. It was a learning experience for the young entrepreneurs that not everything goes as planned.
“That’s what life is. Hey, let’s see if it works. If it doesn’t, I don’t want them to be scared of failure,” Kern-Pierce said. “I want them to shoot for the moon, and if it doesn’t work know that mom is here. Let’s figure it out because you’re not going to quit.”
Since opening MK’s Truck this summer, the sisters have served at Cruise Nite, the Gibbon tractor pull and events at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, the Kearney Area Children’s Museum and Holistic Healing. Potential customers can reach out via Facebook or Instagram if they’d like to have the truck at their events.
Since they began working together, McAtee said the sisters have a deeper appreciation for one another and work well together.
“I respect her more now because she is a hard worker and everything. I wouldn’t expect that of a 10-year-old,” McAtee said.