Kearney sister's ice cream truck business a lesson in life

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Kern-Pierce loaned her daughters money to begin their business, and as they start making a profit, they will repay her with interest. It’s a philosophy the family follows that nothing is for free, and they must pay back what they borrow.

She also has helped them think through different scenarios such as how they will power their truck at different locations and to save their earnings.

“How do I teach my kids to survive without me? They have to learn, and learning by experience is amazing,” Kern-Pierce said.

The sisters dubbed their business MK’s Truck, and they sell coffee and Blue Bunny ice cream products. Coffee was a way to diversify what they offer their customers, and it is something people will buy year-round.

“Not everyone eats ice cream. ... The coffee adds a dairy-free option. For the parents at 11 o’clock in the morning who don’t want ice cream, there’s coffee,” McAtee explained.

The truck originally had a soft-serve ice cream machine, but the machine used a lot of power and it couldn’t keep up with demand. It was a learning experience for the young entrepreneurs that not everything goes as planned.