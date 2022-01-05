Kearney, Shelton Special Olympians to represent Nebraska at USA Games in June

“This is January, and my competition is in June, so I’m just trying to push myself as far as I can and work out,” Schutt said. “I’ll see if I can place at nationals — that’s my goal.”

Schutt’s passion for sports began while competing in high school track and field, cross country and basketball.

Moore’s love for bowling began at age 15, and she joined Special Olympics in 2012. She also bowls five nights a week for three different league teams.

Throughout her bowling experiences, Moore kept a scrapbook of all her achievements and scores. Her highest straight score is a 256, and her highest scratch series is a 652.

“I’ve never bowled a 300 in my life — would love for that to happen, but it’s pretty hard,” Moore said. “You’d have to get strikes all the way across the board. Bowling isn’t a perfect sport, and if it was, no one would have fun.”

When the Kearney resident competes, she plans “to have fun, to make friends and just enjoy the experience.”

Alongside her mom, Moore listed Behlmann as one of her role models.