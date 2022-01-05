Kearney, Shelton Special Olympians to represent Nebraska at USA Games in June

“Let me win, but if I cannot win, let me be brave in the attempt.”
This Special Olympian oath drives area athletes like powerlifter Craig Schutt and bowler Allie Moore. Both will be competing for Team Nebraska at the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games on June 5-12.
“Craig is very intense with the powerlifting, and Allie is very competitive with the bowling,” said Jenn Behlmann, the head coach of Kearney’s Special Olympics team. “It’s an amazing accomplishment to be chosen for these games, and it’s a very small percentage that gets chosen. They get to actually participate on this level.”
Special Olympics is the largest sports nonprofit organization in the world for people 8 years and older with physical and intellectual disabilities. The Special Olympics USA Games will take place at Orlando, Florida, and to qualify, athletes apply with their highest scores and rankings in state competitions.
Schutt, 29, and Moore, 30, are two of approximately 75 registered athletes in the Kearney area.
They also participate on the local Special Olympics Leadership Board.
“We laugh and say once you get sucked in, you never get out, but that’s pretty much true,” Behlmann joked. “They both do a great job at being leaders for the team — kind of different personalities. Craig is more sports-centered in competition, and Ally is mostly just more outgoing.”
The Special Olympics Nebraska website lists basketball, bocce, bowling, equestrian, flag football, gymnastics, powerlifting, soccer, swimming, track and field, unified bowling and volleyball as sports offered in Kearney. Schutt and Moore are involved in most of them, and sometimes Schutt will compete in Minden.
Powerlifting has become Schutt’s best event. Behlmann said he “just took to it.”
“I like to lift more than anything,” Schutt said.
His maximum weights are 410 pounds for deadlift, 200 pounds for bench and 300 pounds for squat.
The Shelton resident trains for an hour per day Monday through Friday at Kearney CrossFit.
Josh Thompson, a Kearney CrossFit store manager and Special Olympics volunteer, has witnessed Schutt’s growth as an athlete even before working at the fitness center.
“He’s grown a lot, especially technique-wise — his body control has exceeded our expectations,” said Thompson who is also a CrossFit level one coach and personal trainer. “Honestly, we catch ourselves trying to slow him down a little bit because he just wants to go. He’s always trying to beat us coaches.”
This will be Moore and Schutt’s first time competing at the USA Special Olympics Games. There, they will be assigned Team Nebraska coaches.
“This is January, and my competition is in June, so I’m just trying to push myself as far as I can and work out,” Schutt said. “I’ll see if I can place at nationals — that’s my goal.”
Schutt’s passion for sports began while competing in high school track and field, cross country and basketball.
Moore’s love for bowling began at age 15, and she joined Special Olympics in 2012. She also bowls five nights a week for three different league teams.
Throughout her bowling experiences, Moore kept a scrapbook of all her achievements and scores. Her highest straight score is a 256, and her highest scratch series is a 652.
“I’ve never bowled a 300 in my life — would love for that to happen, but it’s pretty hard,” Moore said. “You’d have to get strikes all the way across the board. Bowling isn’t a perfect sport, and if it was, no one would have fun.”
When the Kearney resident competes, she plans “to have fun, to make friends and just enjoy the experience.”
Alongside her mom, Moore listed Behlmann as one of her role models.
“Allie has been a really great friend to my son for a lot of years,” Behlmann said. “I watched her and all these kids grow up, and I call them kids, even though some of the athletes are as old as I am, but you take on kind of a mother role for them.”
Behlmann said Moore is best known for her friendly and outgoing attitude toward all athletes. This attitude will follow her to the Special Olympics USA Games at Orlando.
“Of course, I would love to come home a gold medalist and all that, but honestly, just me representing Team Nebraska and all the people I have here at home that have T-shirts to wear and that are going to be supporting me — means more to me than bringing home a gold medal,” Moore said.