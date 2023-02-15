KEARNEY – The Kearney Family YMCA will hold its annual Shamrock Shuffle March 18. It starts and finishes at the YMCA at 4500 Sixth Ave.

Start times will be 10:30 a.m. for the kids race (Leprechaun Laps), 11 a.m. for the 10K and 11:05 a.m. for the 5K.

The mission of the Shamrock Shuffle is “to provide an opportunity for people from the Kearney and surrounding areas to participate in an annual fun, family oriented event with a focus on promoting fitness and raising funds for a local charity that benefits our community," organizers said.

Over the past 12 years, the Shamrock Shuffle has contributed over $60,000 to local charities and nonprofits.

All ages are welcome, including walkers as well as runners. Strollers and leashed dogs can join in, too. A 5K is 3.1 miles and 10K is 6.2 miles.

Entry fees are $30 through March 12, and $35 from March 13 to race day. Children up to age 12 are free.

Participants are encouraged to dress in St. Patrick’s Day costumes.

Prizes are given to the top three male and female finishers in each of the 5K and 10K events. Top finishers receive a “Pot of Gold” and other goodies, organizers said. All recipients this year will receive plastic beer mugs.

Proceeds will be donated to CASA and COMPASS again this year.The race is co-sponsored by New West Rehabilitation.

To sign up, visit www.raceroster.com and select the Shamrock Shuffle in Kearney. For more information, contact Laura Aden at the YMCA (laden@kearneyymca.org or 308-237-9622) or Terry Nitsch at New West Rehabilitation (terry@newwestpt.com or 308-237-7388).