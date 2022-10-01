Kearney service clubs getting kids geared up for winter

KEARNEY — A handful of service organizations handed out a small truckload of winter coats to needy children earlier this week during Thursday’s Coats for Kids event.

On Monday, some of the same kids will get cozy at the Kearney Public Library during the Kearney Elks’ Lodge Warm Welcome to the Library.

Jaci Pohl, a member of the Elks who volunteered at Thursday’s coat giveaway, said the Warm Welcome to the Library will give children enrolled in Head Start and their families an introduction to the library and all that it offers.

The one-hour event will be from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Pohl said on Monday there will be another winter coat handout. Library staff will give tours of their facility, and participants will sign up for library cards and then have a supper of hot dogs and chips.

On Thursday, nearly 600 children received warm winter coats through Coats for Kids. The event involved volunteers from the Elks Club, Kearney Area United Way, Goodfellows and Sigma Lambda Beta fraternity at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. Members of the Latin men’s fraternity helped distribute the coats at the Buffalo County Extension Office and served as Spanish translators as needed.

Pohl said Coats for Kids has evolved in recent years to involve multiple organizations. Parents register in advance so that buyers can purchase the correct number of coats in the sizes and colors that girls and boys prefer.

Pohl said one of the more significant changes is the schedule is that kids now receive their coats before winter arrives. The giveaway was closer to the holidays in the past.

“A new coat gives them security and confidence, and it keeps them warm,” Pohl said.

About 30 volunteers helped with Coats for Kids. Pohl said it is a wonderful, heart-warming experience.

“I can remember one little girl who put on her new coat and just beamed,” Pohl said.