Kearney sends $35,000 to Opava to aid Ukrainians

KEARNEY — Having received $35,000 in donations from Kearney and its residents, Tomas Navratil, the lord mayor of Opava, Czech Republic, has sent a sincere thank you to Kearney.

“On behalf of the citizens of Opava and the war refugees from Ukraine, I thank you for your generous donation,” Navrátil, wrote. “We were all surprised how much money you managed to raise; the additional funds are a great help to us.”

Opava is Kearney’s sister city. Sitting 200 miles west of the Ukrainian border, it has been assisting refugees from neighboring Ukraine since the Russian invasion began Feb. 24.

The money is from the Kearney Sister City-Opava Help Ukraine Fund, a collection started earlier this spring.

The first $10,000 from Kearney, sent in early April, was used to purchase camping beds and bedding for Ukrainian refugees, along with language courses to help integrate Ukrainians into Czech society.

The remaining $25,000, sent not long ago, will be used to “help those in need.” The City Crisis Management Team in Opava is still discussing specifics, and when a decision has been made, Navratil said he will let Kearney know what it is.

In his email to Jerry Fox, who has helped lead this effort in Kearney, Navratil also included an article about the Kearney donation published May 1 in the city newsletter Hlaska (“The Watchtower.”)

“Our American friends approached us with the idea to lend a helping hand in these difficult times. They have made a friendly and most generous gesture, which I appreciate immensely, and have sent us a large sum of money that will be used to buy the basic necessities for the refugees,” he wrote.

He also explained that Opava is one of the few cities that has a city evacuation center that can hold 70 people. It has showers, toilets, a kitchen and a children’s playroom, along with 35 military bunk beds that can provide short-term accommodation for people affected by floods, fires, or other disasters.

Evacuees are cared for by the members of the City Crisis Management Team and volunteers from the Czech Red Cross, he said.

The collection began when Jerry Fox, a leader in the Kearney Sister City program, emailed Navratil inquiring about the effects of the war on Opava. Fox had visited Opava with the Kearney High School soccer team on its 2018 trip to the Czech Republic and Poland. The sister city partnership was established in 2012.

In his May 1 article, Navratil said some refugees have found jobs and more permanent housing, and children have started school. A few refugees hope to return home after the war, “although in many cases they have no home to return to.”

He wrote that as of May 1, there were 1,300 refugees in Opava and the surrounding area. Most are women and children who have fled Ukraine.

“No one knows how the situation will unfold, but the flow of refugees has been slowing down, and we all hope that the worst is over,” he concluded.

The funds sent to Opava include $3,200 from Kearney High School, including $2,000 from its Student Council, and $700 raised when the boys and girls soccer teams played Grand Island Senior High School April 18.

In his letter to Fox, Navratil concluded, “Let me say again how much we appreciate your help. It is further confirmation that hard times reveal true friends. I hope that we will find an opportunity to meet in person, be it in Kearney or in Opava. You and your colleagues will always be welcome in our city.”