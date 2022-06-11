Kearney sendoff planned for National Guard military police unit heading to Middle East

KEARNEY — A sendoff is planned at 10 a.m. Sunday in Kearney for 65 Nebraska Army National Guard soldiers of the 1057th Military Police Company who soon will deploy overseas.

According to Major Scott Ingalsbe, public affairs officer for the Nebraska National Guard, the unit subsequently will mobilize to an Army post in Texas for several weeks of final training and preparation, and then

Sunday’s sendoff will include remarks from elected officials and Nebraska National Guard leaders. Soldiers and families may be available for interviews upon request, Ingalsbe said.