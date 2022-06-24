Kearney senators, others uncertain Nebraska has votes for total abortion ban

KEARNEY — Gov. Pete Ricketts favors a total ban on abortions, but Nebraska lawmakers may not have the votes to achieve that, state senators from south-central Nebraska said on Friday.

“There are multiple senators who want a total ban, but there are some who want to exclude the victims of rape and incest,” Sen. John Lowe of Kearney said about the potential for a partial ban that would exclude victims of rape and incest or allow abortions to save the life of a mother.

“I am pro-lfe. I’m in favor of no abortions, but if the only way to get this passed is to work without rape and incest, that’s what I’ll have to do this year,” Lowe said.

The 37th District he represents in the Legislature encompasses the city of Kearney.

On Friday, Lowe was wrapping up his first Leadership Nebraska class and debating whether to remain in Lincoln for additional meetings.

Two bills that would’ve restricted abortion failed to get out of committee during the legislative session.

District 38 Sen. Dave Murman of Glenvil represents an agricultural district that stretches along the southern border of Nebraska. He said he is pro-life, so he believes the only circumstance in which an abortion would be appropriate is to save the life of the mother.

“With incest and rape, an abortion still would be murdering the unborn child,” Murman said.

He anticipates the governor will call a special session so the Legislature can debate the abortion issue, but there may not be a special session if there aren’t enough pro-life senators to break a filibuster.

“He’s got to be sure that every senator is there. We’ll need 33 votes because our proposal will be filibustered,” Murman said.

Sen. Dan Hughes of Venango also represents an agricultural district. Hughes was spraying pesticide on corn Friday morning when asked about the abortion issue. Hughes’ District 44 stretches from Lexington to the Colorado border in southwest Nebraska.

“I have always been a pro-life senator, but I have to see the bill before I can comment on it,” Hughes said when asked if he could support a total ban. “All I know right now is that if there is a special session, it will be contentious.”

Hughes said he agrees that abortion is a state responsibility, not federal, “and so I agree with the Supreme Court’s ruling that overturns Roe V. Wade.”

Asked whether a total abortion ban would saddle women with excessive consequences for an unplanned pregnancy, Lowe said, “Is it fair to heap all of the consequences onto the baby?”

Hughes said, “The man is just as responsible. The woman has to carry the baby and give birth, but I don’t know how you legislate fairness.”

All three senators said they hope individuals and organizations step up to love and support pregnant women who will be affected if the state bans abortion.

“We hope the communities embrace these women and that the women embrace their babies,” Lowe said.

“We probably have to have a greater emphasis on supporting women,” Hughes said.

“We need to love and support them in any way we can,” Murman said. “It’s a responsibility of every individual and faith community.”