Kearney Sen. John Lowe speaks at legislative kickoff event in Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND — The next session of the Nebraska Legislature starts in 26 days.

Participating in a community legislative kickoff event held Thursday by the Grand Island Area Chamber of Commerce were Kearney Sen. John Lowe as well as Sen. Ray Aguilar, Sen. Loren Lippincott, Sen. Tom Briese and Sen. Steve Halloran.

Lowe described the previous session as “something out of the books.”

“We’ve never had this much money,” he said. “I’d rather deal with no money at all than have too much money, because everybody and their dog comes out after that money. When you don’t have money, you just say, ‘Sorry, we have no money,’ but when you have money, you pick winners and losers.”

Among the winners were Kearney’s future new rural medical complex at the University of Nebraska at Kearney as well as $60 million in support for University of Nebraska Medical Center, though it requires a $30 million match from the private sector, said Lowe.

“We’re in the capital campaign fundraising for that, and we’re getting fairly close to completing that,” he said.

The project is an important one, as young people who are trained in medicine in Lincoln or Omaha, or out of state, “rarely come back.”

“Right now there’s a rural medical complex in Kearney that trains nurses, and 85% of those nurses stay in rural Nebraska,” said Lowe.

He hopes a similar result can be achieved to curb an ongoing shortage of rural doctors.

With the coming legislative session, there will again be “a lot of money,” but there may not be as much the following year “because of the economy,” said Lowe.

Inflation is apparent at the grocery store for such farm-based products as eggs and butter in a state that is largely rural and agricultural, noted Lowe.

“We should have a plethora of all of our food, and we don’t seem to have it,” he said.

Lowe lamented that he has only two years left before reaching his term limit, and he said he has enjoyed participating in the yearly kickoff sessions.

The worst year, he said, was 2020, the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We said, please don’t show up to our committee hearings. Send a letter and send your testifying that way. You can’t ask a letter a question,” he said. “You can do that if you’re in person, and we didn’t know which way we were going on a lot of those bills.”

He added, “We’d get a very good letter in, but you wouldn’t get the other side.”

Lowe encouraged citizens to participate, to attend sessions and committee hearings, and to oversee the process of a bill passing.

“If you don’t like what’s going on, pull us out into the rotunda. Send a note into us that you’d like to speak to us,” he said. “We get notes from lobbyists all the time. We rarely get them from constituents. Please show up and voice your opinion on what’s happening.”

Lowe said Thursday he is pursuing reappointment to the General Affairs Committee, which oversees libraries as well as vice-related areas, such as liquor and gambling.