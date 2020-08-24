Kearney Scouts set up campsites in front yards to get attention, fuel recruitment

KEARNEY — Tents and makeshift firepits popped up around Kearney yards this weekend.
Ten-year-old Crew Yendra set up a campsite in his parents’, Cody and Jennifer Yendra, yard near Harmon Park. Crew and his dad set up a tent, camp chairs, fishing pole and camp light in the yard. The youngest Yendra, Finn, 6, stacked bricks for a pretend firepit with a Dutch oven hanging above from three wooden poles.
In southwest Kearney, the Sybrant and Kvasnicka families also set up campsites with their children in their front yards.
Liam Kvasnicka, 11, helped his parents Cassy and Lonnie, put up a tent, lawn chair, camp light, fishing pole, paddle, tackle box and faux firepit with logs and stones. His younger sister, Lila, 6, staked down the tent.
The next door neighbor kids, Adam, 9, and Leah, 7, Sybrant slept in the tent they set up with their parents Chad and Julie. They also staged lawn chairs, a cooler shaped like a fishing bobber, a fishing pole with a play fish attached and a grill on a movable cart that Chad created.
The Yendra, Sybrant and Kvasnicka families were three of 10 who staged their yards for a Kearney Cub Scouts and Scouts BSA recruiting event 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday at Harmon Park in Kearney. Their campsites were set up Thursday and should be on display through Tuesday.
A panel of Kearney residents judged the yards Sunday. Prizes will be awarded to the top three displays and the winners will be announced tonight on Facebook.
Cody Yendra, an avid camper and Pack 139 Cubmaster, came up with the idea.
“We thought if the Scouts all set up campsites in their yards, it would be a good way to draw attention,” Cody said.
Three troops and five packs will recruit at the family fun event, which will include tomahawk throwing for ages 11 and older, campfire starting, s’mores and a pinewood derby.
Cody said normally the troops and packs seek members on their own, but this new event is a great way for them to pool their resources. It’s also good for the families looking for the right troop or pack.
“And that way everyone can gather together in one spot and kind of see what the different units have to offer and they can choose for themselves if they care to join,” he said. “It’s kind of like a job fair for scouts.”
Cody said he hopes the troops and packs will recruit between two dozen to 100 new members.
Liam, Lila, Crew, Adam and Leah, all members of the Cub Scouts organization, said they enjoy camping with their families and packs for different reasons.
Lila said she likes to seek out a pool at campsites. Adam enjoys fishing for northern pike when he’s in the great outdoors. Liam most enjoys sleeping in a tent and Crew likes to cook.
“We do cast-iron cooking. So our dessert every time that we go camping with our pack is that we make different kinds of cobblers,” Liam said.
Cassy said the scouts learn a variety of outdoor skills and gain responsibility as they get older. For example, she said, when a Cub Scout is 9-years-old or is at the Bear rank, they learn to use a pocketknife.
“After Bear, the knife skills allow them to cook at our campouts,” she said. “It allows them to cut wood, be able to whittle with their pocketknives and then they’re allowed to use their pocketknives.”
Cub Scouts and Scouts BSA offers programming for boys and girls ages 5-18.
