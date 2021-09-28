Kearney schools operating as is despite Two Rivers moving to "pandemic" level

KEARNEY — Kearney Public Schools and Kearney Catholic High School have not experienced a “school spread” of COVID-19 and have not changed their current COVID-19 operations.

“Currently, we only have a couple of active staff COVID cases and our active COVID case percentage for students is less than 1%,” said KPS Superintendent Dr. Kent Edwards. “Also, in addition to a rise in active cases, if we experience any type of “school spread,” we may move to our yellow operational level. There has not been an instance of “school spread” up to this point in time.”

KCHS Principal and Head Administrator Matt Rogers reported that KCHS has not seen a spread of the virus, and he hopes they continue to stay on that track.

Last week, Two Rivers Public Health Department moved the COVID-19 risk dial into the highest “pandemic” level. Both schools continue to monitor the situation at their schools on a daily basis.

KPS remains in the green operational level of the KPS Risk Dial. In order for the dial to move into yellow, there would need to be an increase in the number of positive COVID-19 cases among KPS staff members and students, Edwards said.