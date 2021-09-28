Kearney schools operating as is despite Two Rivers moving to "pandemic" level

KEARNEY — Kearney Public Schools and Kearney Catholic High School have not experienced a “school spread” of COVID-19 and have not changed their current COVID-19 operations.
“Currently, we only have a couple of active staff COVID cases and our active COVID case percentage for students is less than 1%,” said KPS Superintendent Dr. Kent Edwards. “Also, in addition to a rise in active cases, if we experience any type of “school spread,” we may move to our yellow operational level. There has not been an instance of “school spread” up to this point in time.”
KCHS Principal and Head Administrator Matt Rogers reported that KCHS has not seen a spread of the virus, and he hopes they continue to stay on that track.
Last week, Two Rivers Public Health Department moved the COVID-19 risk dial into the highest “pandemic” level. Both schools continue to monitor the situation at their schools on a daily basis.
KPS remains in the green operational level of the KPS Risk Dial. In order for the dial to move into yellow, there would need to be an increase in the number of positive COVID-19 cases among KPS staff members and students, Edwards said.
KCHS is following a similar protocol in regard to COVID-19. If a KCHS student or staff member has a positive COVID-19 test, they must quarantine for 10 days or wear a mask for 10 days from the onset of symptoms. Students and staff members have to be symptom free for 24 hours before returning to school.
“We encourage people to stay home if they are sick, and they have been doing a good job of that,” said Rogers.
For KPS, the board of education would have to make a formal decision to move operational levels.
“If we have to go to (yellow), there are lots of restrictions as far as who can come to events and events we can have,” said KPS Board President Kathy Gifford said. Masking is also one of the mitigation strategies in the yellow operational level.
At its September board meeting, the KPS Board voted to offer additional educational or remote learning opportunities for students until younger children can be vaccinated. Edwards said KPS has implemented a highly functional, online option for students in grades 6-12. There is also an online option available for students who have medical needs or are immunocompromised.
“In addition, any parent of a K-5 student who has anxiety with their child attending school without required masking can request an Alternative Learning Plan,” Edwards added.
In order to help KPS stay in the green zone, Gifford highly recommends for staff members and students to wear masks.
“I’m imploring people in the community to do everything they possibly can to put the layers in place to continue in (green) operational (zone),” Gifford said.