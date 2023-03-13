KEARNEY – As the COVID-19 pandemic fades, something new worries teachers, guidance counselors and parents: teenagers' attachment to their smartphones.

“People talk about how kids have it so easy now, but I think it’s way more difficult to be a kid now,” Josh Pierce, a guidance counselor at Kearney Catholic High School, said.

“When I was a teenager, I made mistakes and said things that maybe I shouldn’t have said, but I didn’t have a phone in my face all the time. I wasn’t on camera constantly,” he said.

“I didn’t feel the pressure of putting something about myself out there – often something that wasn’t completely true – just to make myself more appealing,” he added. “Now, you take away a kid’s cell phone, and he doesn’t know how to exist.”

Kearney High School guidance counselor Tanya Holoubeck saw student cell phone use skyrocket four or five years ago with the instant messaging app Snapchat.

Smartphones cannot be used in high school study halls, “but some kids don’t want to give them up. Cell phones are like their life,” she said. “About 90% of the students do what they’re supposed to do, but some kids start crying when told to put them away. Life is falling apart over their cell phone.”

400 times a day

Pierce said research has shown that between 2018-19, people of all ages picked up their phones 100 times a day. By April of 2022, that figure quadrupled to 400 times a day.

“I know I’m guilty of some of those numbers, but I don’t pick my phone up 400 times 365 days a year,” he said.

When Pierce was in middle school in the ‘90s, he sold magazine subscriptions in a school fundraising drive so he could get a headset phone that would allow him to talk to his friends while he played catch.

“But that phone was plugged into the wall,” he said. “Now that phones are so mobile, kids take ‘em anywhere and everywhere.”

Most teens see social media as a positive thing.

He said eight out of 10 students feel more connected to friends due to social media, and seven out of 10 describe their online friends as their support group who help them through tough times.

“During COVID, during that stretch of time when we were all home, our phones were our connection to the world. Kids asked themselves, ‘How am I portraying my life? Are people interested in me?’” Pierce said.

For many kids today, their core teenage memories with friends are not their first date or their first car, but sharing on their phones, he said.

As teens get likes and followings after posting online, their endorphins rise. “They say, ‘This is a great feeling,’” Pierce said.

But not always. A few years ago, a student told Pierce that if he doesn’t get 120 “likes” within two hours after posting something, it ruins his day. “I can’t imagine it’s gotten better,” Pierce said. “I worry because social media has the ability to make them feel alone and isolated.”

School rules

At Kearney Catholic, students cannot use phones in class. Those who do are sent to the office. Frequent violators must turn their phones into the office at the start of the day.

Kearney Public Schools students cannot use cell phones in class, either, although Holoubeck said a few teens try to tuck phones into their waistbands and hide them under bulky sweatshirts

“You have to have boundaries. We teach boundaries, but we need to be supported at home. It’s like anything else. Some parents have influence over their teens, and some don’t,” she said.

At the KPS Hanny Arram Center for Success, a nontraditional school and therapeutic center for students in grades 6-12 that opened last fall, students must check their phones when they arrive each morning. They are not permitted to have them during the day.

Holoubeck believes students, like all humans, need live, in-person connections with other people. She worries about students who lack social skills and instead rely on indirect human contact through cell phones.

“The advent of Snapchat made things hard. I saw this before the pandemic. But this trend has been coming for a while. I shouldn’t be surprised," she said.

COVID-19 influence

Both counselors said cell phone dependence was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting shutdowns in the spring of 2020. During those shutdowns, cell phones allowed isolated students to connect to each other and the world outside.

When schools reopened that fall, attendance was spotty due to recurring COVID-19, mandatory quarantine rules for those exposed to the virus and the lack of a vaccine. Technology allowed teachers to put lessons on Zoom because 10 students were commonly absent in a class of 25. Principals spent entire days just keeping track of attendance, Holoubek said.

But the following fall, when the 2021-22 school year began, “I started seeing kids fearful of being in school. It was apparent that some kids had developed social anxiety. It was hard to come back to school,” Holoubeck said.

Parents’ requests for home schooling soared (“the highest I’d ever seen”), but KPS denied those requests. It believed that “being in school is the best way to provide a well-rounded education,” Holoubek said. Although not required to, she assisted some families in finding home-school options.

Many parents wanted to send their teens to the Arram Center, but it was built for a maximum of 100 students in grades 6-12 and is aimed to serve a small percentage of students with distinct needs for whom other interventions have not been effective.

“The Arram Center is working well, but we don’t have room there for all the kids with social anxiety who can’t function at Kearney High," she said.

People need people

Before coming to Kearney Catholic last September, Pierce worked at the University of Nebraska at Kearney’s Kearney Bound Scholars program, which prepares first-generation and income-eligible students from four area high schools for a college education.

Now, at Kearney Catholic, students drop into his office during the day to take a break or to talk to a listening adult. He often uses a tool that he could not use at the university: prayer. Pierce often prays with students who are struggling.

He said KCHS students know that prayer can offer a “different kind of relief. A peace comes with prayer, along with a confidence that if you put your trust in faith, it’s something more than social media,” he said.

But people need people, too, he said. “We are social creatures. We were not designed to connect only on phones. We humans want to look each other in the eye, shake hands or hug someone, or laugh with someone. We need that. Phones don’t fulfill the same need.”