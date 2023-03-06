The Kearney Public Schools Board of Education passed a transgender athletic participation policy at its meeting Monday night.

The board had two proposals to choose from coming into the evening's meeting, which featured an overflow crowd at the Whittier Administration Building.

The board voted 4-2 in favor of Version A of the proposed policies, which restricts middle schoolers and high schoolers (grades 6-12) to compete according to their biological sex at birth, as stated on the student's original birth certificate or subsequent court order.

Board members John D. Icenogle, Paul Hazard, Steve Gaasch and Drew Blessing voted in favor of the policy. Dave Brandt and Kathy Gifford voted against.

The board is required to vote on a second reading of the policy at a subsequent meeting.

Version B would've restricted middle schoolers (grades 6-8) to compete according to their biological sex at birth. The policy for high schoolers (grades 9-12) would've been based on the Nebraska School Activities Association’s participation policy. It would've allowed approved transgender athletes to compete. Girls could compete in boys sports if those sports aren’t available to girls; however, boys will not be allowed to compete in any girls sports.

The board didn't vote on Version B.

