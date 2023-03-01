KEARNEY – Participation by transgender athletes in sports at high school and middle school levels soon could be subject to Board of Education policy at Kearney Public Schools.

“We do have transgender students at every level,” Superintendent Jason Mundorf said in leading a wide-ranging discussion Wednesday evening with KPS Board of Education members.

Wednesday’s discussions occurred during a near five-hour meeting in which the board discussed the topic as well as a variety of other issues. Among them was the district's continuous enrollment growth and what actions may be necessary to accommodate it.

Transgender discussions are taking place at the same time Nebraska legislators are debating a proposal, LB575. The bill addresses participation and restroom and locker room accommodation issues.

Some KPS board members suggested tabling the transgender policy until state lawmakers decide whether LB575 becomes laws. However, the board continued its discussions.

Entering the discussion, Mundorf said KPS is like many Nebraska school districts because it lacks detailed policy about participation.

Current KPS participation policy verbiage is a single sentence that states: “Participation for middle and high school students is encouraged, but requires good standing in academic areas and adherence to rules of conduct promulgated by the board of education.”

Mundorf stressed the necessity for a detailed participation policy. Board members agreed. They said policy should keep the playing field level for males, females and transgender athletes and preserve opportunities for athletes to participate in sports.

Board member Paul Hazard said the majority of Kearney school patrons desire a policy that won’t pit female athletes against male-to-female transgender athletes.

“I’d like for KPS to say that, ‘We’re going to compete with what our birth certificate says.’”

Some board members said the Nebraska School Activities Association’s transgender policy might be a blueprint for Kearney.

NSAA’s policy is extensive. It requires transgender athletes to tell their schools of their wishes to compete. The school then forwards the application for review by an NSAA committee of experts on the topic of sex change and sports.

Although the NSAA policy is thorough, the NSAA works only with high school sports, not middle school, so the KPS board discussed how to accommodate middle schoolers in its participation policy.

Some board members favored the same policy to cover all grades, 6 through 12, but discussions eventually resulted in two potential policies for consideration at Monday’s Board of Education meeting.

Both proposed policies contain as their opening sentence the current policy language: “Participation for middle and high school students is encouraged but requires good standing in academic areas and adherence to rules of conduct promulgated by the Board of Education.

Following the opening line, the proposed policy labeled “Option 1” reads:

“Additionally, Kearney Public Schools realizes we have a diverse student body including transgender students. Transgender student participation in grades 9-12 will be guided by NSAA policies as outlined in Appendix 4, of the NSAA Constitution, Gender Participation Policy, pgs. 35-38, as it existed on the date of adoption of this policy. To maintain consistency with NSAA eligibility guidelines, participation in athletics at the 6-8 grade level will be restricted to a student's biological sex at birth as stated on the student's original birth certificate or subsequent court order.

"Girls may participate on boys teams when there is no girls team offered in that sport by the school. Boys are not allowed to participate on girls teams even when there is no corresponding boys sport. Activities or clubs that allow participation by both boys and girls will remain open for all interested students.”

Consistent with Option 1, the board’s Option 2 begins with the same opening sentence, and then reads:

“In addition, in order to ensure that all students at Kearney Public Schools have access to equitable opportunities and a safe and level playing field, participation in athletics at the 6-12 grade levels will be restricted to a student's biological sex, at birth as stated on the student's original birth certificate or subsequent court order. With that being said, any student (regardless of their birth sex) may participate in any extracurricular activity (including in after-school clubs) that allows both boys and girls to participate.”

If the KPS Board approves either of the proposed participation policies, the policy will be considered during two additional school board meetings before being added to board policies.

Monday’s board meeting is open to the public and begins at 5:30 p.m. in the Whittier Conference Center at 320 W. 24th St.