KEARNEY — The Kearney Public Schools Board of Education approved a policy Monday evening that restricts athletes in middle and high school to compete according to their biological gender at birth.
A brief applause broke out from the crowd when the board unanimously voted to approve the consent agenda, which included Policy 6420 - Version A. The adopted policy restricts middle schoolers and high schoolers (grades 6-12) to compete according to their biological sex at birth, as stated on the student's original birth certificate or subsequent court order.
Last month, the board voted 4-2 in favor of the policy. Board members John D. Icenogle, Paul Hazard, Steve Gaasch and Drew Blessing voted in favor of the policy. Dave Brandt and Gifford voted against it. Brandt faces a potential recall election after a petition was filed after the March board meeting.
