At Monday's Kearney Public Schools Board meeting, some attendees showed their support for board member Dave Brandt. Last month James Clark, a Kearney man, filed a petition to recall Brandt with the Buffalo County Election Commission. Clark's petition was based on Brandt's absence during the public comment period of a March 6, 2023 board meeting, followed by his return to cast a vote on a topic discussed by more than 45 speakers. Clark said Brandt's behavior shows contempt for the stakeholders Brandt was elected to represent. The board member said he left to attend his child's recital and returned an hour later. The vote was related to a measure that would restrict athletes in grades 6-12 to compete according to their biological gender at birth, as stated on their original birth certificate.