KEARNEY – After hearing 47 speakers and nearly five hours of testimony and discussion, the Kearney Public Schools Board of Education got one step closer to passing a transgender athletic participation policy Monday night.

If approved on second reading, the measure would restrict athletes in middle and high school to compete according to their biological gender at birth. The policy was one of two the KPS Board drafted.

Testimony from KPS patrons was emotional at times and emotions were strong as KPS Board members followed public testimony with discussions of their own.

“It saddens me that our students who are transgender or LGBTQ have to be in this position,” said Board member Kathy Gifford in a trembling voice.

Of the 47 patrons who testified, only a handful spoke against the proposed policies, saying they could prevent trans athletes from competing in sports at a time when they likely feel bullied and excluded rather than accepted.

Many speakers said it’s just too dangerous and unfair for girls to compete against boys, who are bigger, faster and better equipped biologically. Some speakers who favored the gender-based restrictions said girls probably would quit sports if they were forced to compete against boys and share locker rooms.

“Is this what you want, for our daughters not to compete? KPS must take a stand and step up,” said Maggie Rusher.

“It’s not right to steal from a child,” said Mike Meyers. He was among speakers who believed girls would unfairly be beat out of trophies by boys.

The board had two proposals to choose from entering Monday evening's meeting. The meeting began at 5:30 p.m., but people began arriving about 4:10 p.m. and overflowed from the second floor meeting room at the Whittier Administration Building’s second floor meeting room downstairs to the ground floor.

The board voted 4-2 in favor of Version A of the proposed policies, which restricts middle schoolers and high schoolers (grades 6-12) to compete according to their biological sex at birth, as stated on the student's original birth certificate or subsequent court order.

Board members John D. Icenogle, Paul Hazard, Steve Gaasch and Drew Blessing voted in favor of the policy. Dave Brandt and Gifford voted against it.

The board is required to vote on a second reading of the policy at a subsequent meeting.

Version B would have restricted middle schoolers (grades 6-8) to compete according to their biological sex at birth. The policy for high schoolers (grades 9-12) would have been based on the Nebraska School Activities Association’s participation policy. It would've allowed approved transgender athletes to compete. Girls could compete in boys sports if those sports aren’t available to girls; however, boys will not be allowed to compete in any girls sports.

The board didn't vote on Version B.