Kearney Salvation Army to give away food

KEARNEY — The Salvation Army will give out free boxes of produce and milk starting at 2 p.m. Thursday at 1719 Central Ave. to anyone who drives up. Distribution will continue until boxes are gone.

The public is asked to enter the alley on the building’s south side.

Food boxes also will be given away starting at 2 p.m. June 17 and 2 p.m. June 24.

In a separate program, the public can sign up at The Salvation Army to receive free food once a week from its pantry. Office hours are 9 a.m.-noon Monday-Thursday and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Fridays.

For more information, call 308-234-9998.