 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kearney Salvation Army to give away food
0 Comments
top story

Kearney Salvation Army to give away food

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

KEARNEY — The Salvation Army will give out free boxes of produce and milk starting at 2 p.m. Thursday at 1719 Central Ave. to anyone who drives up. Distribution will continue until boxes are gone.

The public is asked to enter the alley on the building’s south side.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Food boxes also will be given away starting at 2 p.m. June 17 and 2 p.m. June 24.

In a separate program, the public can sign up at The Salvation Army to receive free food once a week from its pantry. Office hours are 9 a.m.-noon Monday-Thursday and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Fridays.

For more information, call 308-234-9998.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Westminster dog show to feature new breeds

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News