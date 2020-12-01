Kearney Salvation Army seeks bell ringers for annual Red Kettle campaign

KEARNEY — Needs are greater this year because the coronavirus has placed a strain on families and individuals, said the leader of Kearney’s Salvation Army.
But seeing more people in need also is an opportunity to step up and help others, said Steven Dahl, envoy for the Kearney Salvation Army, which has launched its annual Red Kettle campaign.
“It will be cool to see Kearney step up. We’re looking forward to a blessed season,” Dahl said. “Our biggest need right now is volunteers. The two hours people put in as bell ringers can really make a difference.”
Dahl said 10-11 kettles are set up around Kearney and he has several paid bell ringers, but there are many shifts that still need volunteers.
Becoming a bell ringer is easy, he said. Volunteers can go to registertoring.org to sign up.
While visiting registertoring.org, volunteers will learn about their responsibilities as Salvation Army bell ringers, and get a briefing on the coronavirus safety measures they’ll observe as they collect donations. Dahl said all bell ringer volunteers are equipped with PPE, and a tutorial instructs them to maintain a safe distance from donors and to refrain from touching the kettles.
He said a group of Kearney real estate agents and University of Nebraska at Kearney wrestling athletes have volunteered, and there is room for more.
In 2019, the bell ringers brought in $56,000 in donations. The goal this year is $57,000. Achieving that mark will require that at least 90% of the bell-ringing shifts have volunteers so donations can be accepted. “We made the goal last year, so if we get 90% sign-up again this year we’ll make the goal.”
Dahl said his organization at 1719 Central Ave. is experiencing an increase in the number of families and individuals seeking assistance with food, clothing, and energy and rent payments.
“We’ve definitely seen a food pantry uptick, and people who get some grace on rent don’t have that anymore,” he said.
The Salvation Army’s holiday initiatives include the Red Kettle campaign and the Angel Tree campaign that provide food assistance for families and toys for kids. Dahl said Salvation Army and Goodfellows partner during the holidays. Toys donated to Salvation Army go to Goodfellows for delivery on Christmas Day.
Dahl said the holidays really can stress families and individuals in need, but seeing support for the Salvation Army working miracles makes this a special season.
“Christmas is a chance to be a conduit of generosity,” Dahl said. “It’s great to see people step up and help their fellow man.”
