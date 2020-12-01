Kearney Salvation Army seeks bell ringers for annual Red Kettle campaign

KEARNEY — Needs are greater this year because the coronavirus has placed a strain on families and individuals, said the leader of Kearney’s Salvation Army.

But seeing more people in need also is an opportunity to step up and help others, said Steven Dahl, envoy for the Kearney Salvation Army, which has launched its annual Red Kettle campaign.

“It will be cool to see Kearney step up. We’re looking forward to a blessed season,” Dahl said. “Our biggest need right now is volunteers. The two hours people put in as bell ringers can really make a difference.”

Dahl said 10-11 kettles are set up around Kearney and he has several paid bell ringers, but there are many shifts that still need volunteers.

Becoming a bell ringer is easy, he said. Volunteers can go to registertoring.org to sign up.

While visiting registertoring.org, volunteers will learn about their responsibilities as Salvation Army bell ringers, and get a briefing on the coronavirus safety measures they’ll observe as they collect donations. Dahl said all bell ringer volunteers are equipped with PPE, and a tutorial instructs them to maintain a safe distance from donors and to refrain from touching the kettles.