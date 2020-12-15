Kearney Salvation Army gets $7,000 anonymous donation for Red Kettle campaign

KEARNEY — It was a thrill receiving an anonymous $7,000 check this week, Salvation Army Envoy Steven Dahl said.
“It’s the first large check I’ve ever had. I’ve had gold coins and silver coins, but never a check that large,” Dahl said Monday about the sizable donation to his organization’s Red Kettle campaign.
The donor is channeling the anonymous gift through the Kearney Area Community Foundation and it will be delivered electronically to the Red Kettle campaign.
The kettle drive runs through 5 p.m. Christmas Eve and is a key fundraiser for the Salvation Army. The group’s mission is to aid people in need materially, monetarily and spiritually.
The $7,000 check wasn’t the only surprise, Dahl said.
“I went to one of the unmanned kettles and it had $1,000 in it,” he said. “We also had some other large cash donations.”
He said although there have been some great surprises, there’s a cloud hanging over the drive. With just nine days left before Christmas Eve, the campaign has achieved just 54% of its $57,000 goal.
“We’re having a horrible time getting people to ring the bells this year, and I know why, so I can’t blame them,” Dahl said about the dearth of volunteer bell ringers.
He believes the fear of being infected with COVID-19 has put a damper on bell ringers. The Salvation Army has kettles spread around Kearney, but each shift without a bell ringer means empty kettles because donors aren’t prone to stop and stuff money into the kettles, Dahl said.
“People just aren’t volunteering, and it’s either a direct concern about the virus or a secondary concern, like they can’t volunteer because they have no child care,” he said.
Support Local Journalism
If the Red Kettle drive fails, Dahl will need to reduce the services the Salvation Army provides.
“Being behind this far has implications about what you can and can’t do,” he said.
After last year’s drive exceeded its goal and brought in $56,000, it was easy to feel optimistic about 2020. Meeting this year’s $57,900 goal was based on a 90% turnout of bell ringer volunteers, but that’s not happening. Through Monday, there were 2,565 bell ringer shifts available, but only 629 shifts had bell ringers.
That’s a 25% coverage rate.
“I’m not discounting we won’t have a strong finish,” Dahl said, but it’s not looking good.
Volunteers can go to registertoring.org to sign up. Volunteers will learn about their responsibilities and get a briefing on the health and safety measures they’ll observe as they collect donations. Dahl said all volunteers are equipped with PPE. A tutorial instructs them to keep a safe distance from donors and not touch the kettles.
Dahl said because coronavirus has slowed the economy, his organization at 1719 Central Ave. is seeing an increase in the families and individuals seeking assistance with food, clothing, energy and rent.
The Salvation Army’s holiday initiatives include the Red Kettle campaign and the Angel Tree campaign that provide food assistance for families and toys for kids.
The holidays can strain families and individuals, but it’s an opportunity for the Salvation Army to fulfill its mission, Dahl said, and that’s what makes it a special season.
“Christmas is a chance to be a conduit of generosity,” he said. “It’s great to see people step up and help their fellow man.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.