Kearney Salvation Army gets $7,000 anonymous donation for Red Kettle campaign

He believes the fear of being infected with COVID-19 has put a damper on bell ringers. The Salvation Army has kettles spread around Kearney, but each shift without a bell ringer means empty kettles because donors aren’t prone to stop and stuff money into the kettles, Dahl said.

“People just aren’t volunteering, and it’s either a direct concern about the virus or a secondary concern, like they can’t volunteer because they have no child care,” he said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

If the Red Kettle drive fails, Dahl will need to reduce the services the Salvation Army provides.

“Being behind this far has implications about what you can and can’t do,” he said.

After last year’s drive exceeded its goal and brought in $56,000, it was easy to feel optimistic about 2020. Meeting this year’s $57,900 goal was based on a 90% turnout of bell ringer volunteers, but that’s not happening. Through Monday, there were 2,565 bell ringer shifts available, but only 629 shifts had bell ringers.

That’s a 25% coverage rate.

“I’m not discounting we won’t have a strong finish,” Dahl said, but it’s not looking good.