Kearney’s soldier and sailor monument soon to have new home

KEARNEY — The soldier statue on the northwest corner of the Museum of Nebraska Art parking lot soon will be moving.

As MONA’s $25 million expansion and renovation gets underway, the statue will be moved so there’s no danger of an accident occurring.

Assistant City Manager Eric Hellriegel said the statue will be moved to the small railroad park near the Central Avenue crossing, but not until some beefed-up footings are prepared.

Hellriegel said the footings must be sturdy enough to bear the weight of the statue and its base. The base also must be dense enough that vibrations from passing trains won’t cause unintended damage or put the statue into danger.

The statue’s original resting place was in the center of Kearney’s busiest intersection at the time: Central Avenue and 25th Street, which at the time was the Lincoln Highway. It was the nation’s first coast-to-coast highway, and it was busy with travelers using newfangled cars to explore the nation.

According to a report in the June 8, 1909, Kearney Hub, 92 veterans of the Civil War, which had been fought 44 years earlier, petitioned the city council to erect the statue to memorialize soldiers and sailors of the Civil War and the Spanish-American War.

The Civil War spanned 1861-1865, while the Spanish-American War was April 21-Dec. 10, 1898 — barely 10 years before the city council approved the statue.

In the Civil War, the Union Army defeated the Confederate Army to end slavery in the United States. The U.S. battled Spain in support of Cubans and Filipinos who were fighting for freedom from Spanish rule.

The war ended Spain’s colonial rule and it launched the political career of Theodore Roosevelt, who became famous for leading a charge up a hill on horseback. Legend has it that three years after that battle Roosevelt rode that same horse into the White House.

In Kearney, the soldiers and sailors monument sustained significant battle scars in 1957 when a motorist struck it in the center of the Central Avenue and 25th Street intersection. The Jan. 7, 1957, Kearney Hub carried a photo of the badly damaged car that an Air Force lieutenant crashed into the monument.

The car was toast, but the crash also caused so much damage that city officials decided the monument no longer was structurally safe, forcing the city to move the 15-ton monument.

In June 1909, when the city council approved the soldier and sailors monument, it specified the dimensions of the foundation, the base, and the granite pillar on which the statue stood.

Overall, the monument stood 32 feet-4 inches, including the statue, which is 7 feet-6 inches tall.