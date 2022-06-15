Kearney’s Northeast Elementary adds assistant principal position, Taylor hired

KEARNEY — Amber Taylor has been selected as assistant principal for Northeast Elementary School beginning in August 2022.

“We are looking forward to adding an assistant principal to support our students, teachers and families at Northeast Elementary,” said Jason Mundorf, Kearney Public Schools Superintendent. “This additional position will coordinate with Mrs. Gundersen to assist in staff and teacher development, as well as offer an intentional focus on student management and family engagement.

"Amber is an incredibly talented young leader who has been instrumental in several district initiatives already. Her skill set will prove to be a terrific asset to Northeast Elementary and its school community. I cannot thank our board of education enough for supporting Northeast Elementary and our district with this position.”

Taylor has worked for KPS since 2012 as an elementary teacher at Northeast and Meadowlark Elementary and recently as the district multi-tiered system of support coordinator. She is also an adjunct lecturer for the University of Nebraska at Kearney for the department of mathematics.

She received her master’s of education in curriculum and instruction and a master’s of arts in school counseling from Doane College. She earned her bachelor of arts in special education and elementary education at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. She will graduate in December with her endorsement in principalship PK-8 from UNK.

“I am humbled to accept the assistant principal position at Northeast Elementary,” stated Taylor. “As an assistant principal, I hope to serve as a support for students, staff, families and Kearney community members. I am excited to return to the place where my education career began. Northeast has a great reputation, and I am eager to rejoin the Northeast family.”

Northeast Elementary Principal Catherine Gundersen said the addition of an assistant principal will benefit the students, families and staff at the school.

“It is important that we meet the needs of all students and with Mrs. Taylor’s experience, she is the perfect fit for the assistant principal position. She will be bringing her knowledge of MTSS and Educlimber to analyze data to inform instruction,” Gundersen said.

Taylor will help in the area of instructional guidance for teachers and help students with academic and social-emotional needs.