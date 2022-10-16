Kearney’s new airline, Denver Air Connection, answers FAQs

KEARNEY — With Denver Air Connection set to begin Kearney-to-Denver flights on Nov. 1, the city of Kearney and Kearney Regional Airport would like to thank current and future passengers for their patience as Kearney transitions to the new air service provider.

Denver Air Connection will provide 12 weekly round trip flights from Kearney to Denver.

The schedule will be similar to the current schedule through December, including an early morning departure. Beginning in early January, the morning flight will leave Kearney at 7:30 a.m. There will be a midday flight to Denver from Kearney as well as a returning flight from Denver to Kearney that arrives at 7:40 p.m.

According to a city press release, frequently asked questions have been posted on the Fly Kearney website, flykearney.com/faq. For additional questions, please visit the Contact Us page on the Denver Air Connection website, denverairconnection.com/contact-us, or reach out to Kearney travel agent Michelle Lewis at michelle@travelkearney.com.

Here are some of the FAQs that are answered online:

— How do I book a ticket? Travelers going directly to Denver can book on fly-dac.com. If travelers are looking to go beyond Denver, flights can be booked on united.com, AA.com, travelocity.com or Expedia or by using a travel agent.

— Does DAC offer reserved seating? DAC uses open seating — first come, first serve — for their aircraft.

— Why does the ticket say “Key Lime Air” instead of DAC? That’s because DAC is owned by Key Lime Air.

— Will my bags be transferred from DAC to other airlines? DAC has interline ticketing and baggage agreements with United Airlines/American Airlines, so passengers will have access to the United and American network. Checked baggage connecting to or from the United/American network need only be checked in the originating city and will transfer to United/American flights.

Travelers can connect to Denver Air Connection on the web at flydac.com, or Google Denver Air Connection. The customer service center is at 866-373-8513. According to the FAQ, there are typically no baggage fees on Denver Air Connection.

Still have questions? Travel agent Michelle Lewis has additional information and can be reached by email at michelle@travelkearney.com.