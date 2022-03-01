Kearney’s downtown transformation energized

KEARNEY — The city’s central business district — Downtown Kearney: The Bricks — is in the midst of a historic transformation.

With a nudge from City Hall in the form of friendlier regulations and more generous building improvement grants, merchants are sinking more of their own money into efforts to expose the ageless character of individual buildings and the downtown scene.

“This is truly a historic era to witness the reinvestment occurring in downtown Kearney, as the Bricks serves as the heart of our community,” said Brenda Jensen, director of the city of Kearney’s Department of Developmental Services in 2021 after she dispersed $175,000 in facade and building improvement grants. She said the sum that the city rolled out was about twice as much as normal, thanks to federal stimulus money that jump-started a number of projects.

Here’s a look at the 2021 facade and building grant awards:

$20,000 to the The Wedding Sisters at 16 W. 21st St., to add a fire suppression system to their commercial space.

$20,000 to BSY Investments at 2220 Central Ave. for window restoration and HVAC improvements.

$20,000 to the Suite Child for energy-efficiency updates including new windows and entry doors, storefront facades and exterior finishes.

$20,000 to The Denim Bar, LLC at 2216 Central Ave. for roofing repairs and HVAC improvements.

$20,000 to Olive & Sage, LLC at 2218 Central Ave. for roofing repairs and HVAC improvements.

$18,952 to The Cup at 10-12 E. 21st St. for roofing repairs.

$14,659 to Holistic Healing Spa at 2119 Central Ave. for new windows, doors and new awning.

$12,500 to Nelson’s Furniture at 2109 Central Ave. for new awning.

$10,350 to Post & Nickel LLC at 2220 Central Ave. for new windows, new signage and exterior façade improvements.

$6,561 to Hoover’s Jewelers at 2106 Central Ave. for roof repairs.

$5,250 to NEST Space LLC at 2224 Central Ave. for new awning and outdoor seating area.

$3,363 to Hair Hustle Studio at 2410 Central Ave. for lighting and electrical upgrades.

$2,625 to K-Town Cakery at 2206 Central Ave. for window and door replacements.

$1,200 to Encore Performing Arts at 2014 Central Ave., Suite B, to complete exterior lighting, signage and exterior painting.

After the city awarded the $175,000 in downtown rehabilitation grants, property owners and merchants responded with cash infusions of their own.

The 14 grant recipients invested an additional $800,000 of their own money to modernize and revitalize their places of business.

The city then conducted listening sessions with business owners to see what kinds of assistance would be useful in downtown Kearney.

The result was a five-point plan that will be implemented during 2022.

The plan includes:

Addition of lighting along the tops of downtown buildings;

Creating a program to extend water mains for fire suppression systems;

Working with the Kearney Cultural Partners to achieve a creative district designation;

Adoption of the C-PACE renewable, energy efficiency program; and,

Evaluating if it’s possible to eliminate traffic signals along First Avenue — excluding 22nd Street.

The five-point plan is intended to boost the momentum business operators are creating in their downtown businesses.

In addition to awarding $175,000 in building improvement grants, City Hall has decided to waive permit fees for remodeling projects, simplified right-of-way agreements for sidewalk seating areas, replaced street lights, fixed potholes and laid asphalt on several downtown streets.

City Manager Michael Morgan said the efforts are focused on the downtown area because it’s historical, possesses a large amount of charm, and would be impossible to restore if it’s ever lost because of neglect.

“Once it’s gone, it’s gone,” Morgan said.

Among merchants who have invested in downtown Kearney, Kari Printz believes there is something appealing about small businesses. Printz and her husband Matt purchased the former Self Service Furniture building at 2206 Central Ave., and are calling it The Mercantile on Central Avenue.

Printz said “The Merc” is about five times as large as her prior Central Avenue location, so there is enough space to house her mainstay business, Ktown Cakery, along with displays of various retail merchandise.

Ktown customers still can sit with friends or family to enjoy a delicious pastry, but the bakery has branched into retail and offers an assortment of cookware and food products. Printz said she intends to stock more merchandise and soon will attend a market to see what other products might broaden Ktown’s selection.

Another business that’s invested in a face-lift and more space is the Fanatics Sports bar at 2021 Central Ave.

For Todd Schirmer and the crew, it was a fast turnaround — as rapid as possible, given the supply chain surprises that have become a fact of life in business.

The Fanatics project included a remake of the bar so there is more space for bartenders. Changes also added more seating in the dining area.

Patrons immediately notice that the bar has more than doubled in size, giving it a commanding presence. Schirmer said it’s a change that definitely alters the sight line for patrons, but it also boosts efficiency.

Today there is room for four people behind the bar. Previously it was a squeeze to have two bartenders.

The new floor plan and table arrangement capitalizes on lessons learned before and during the pandemic. There’s no longer a stage in the back. The change has increased seating capacity and improved flow.

Seating now is 100-110 in the main room; 60-80 in the party room; and 40 in the beer garden.

Laura Ryan’s building improvement grant came as she was renovating three downtown structures to use as retail spaces.

Money from the city gave her the impetus to increase her investment to $1 million of her own money to accelerate the renovation and upgrades she was planning.

“We saw that people wanted that nostalgic experience of shopping local, having something to do. They were burned out shopping online,” Ryan said. “We saw there was going to be a baby boom, and people were focused on their home lives.”

She said COVID created growth opportunities for her company.

Ryan is betting she’s right about the trends. She has purchased three stores on The Bricks and is pouring more than $1 million into remodeling the buildings, which will be open in 2022 or sooner and will be on the 2200 block of Central Avenue.

Collectively Ryan has named her three buildings 22nd Marketplace.

Here’s the lineup:

2216 Central Avenue: Post & Nickel — men’s and women’s fashions on the main floor and The Denim Bar on the second floor. “You’ll be able to order a drink,” said Ryan, who has applied for a liquor license so she can add a bar to The Denim Bar.

2218 Central Avenue: Olive & Sage — high-end designer clothing for babies and toddlers on the main floor and 22nd Marketplace headquarters on the second floor.

2220 Central Avenue: Urban & Suede — a new take on home decor for trendy loft apartments, or, as Ryan puts it, the look you need for “industrial living.” She promises an eclectic collection designed by artisans. “It will be unique for the entire state of Nebraska,” she said.

Ryan is carrying designer lines, which she believes will be unique to the Tri-Cities.

The Denim Bar has three of Kearney’s most spacious and unusual fitting rooms with barn doors and massive antique mirrors. Ryan said one of her goals is to boost Kearney’s reputation for destination businesses.