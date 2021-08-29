 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kearney road closure planned for short span of downtown 23rd Street
0 Comments
top story

Kearney road closure planned for short span of downtown 23rd Street

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Road Work Ahead teaser
Tiffany Stoiber, Kearney Hub

KEARNEY — Concrete repairs will take place on 23rd Street between Central Avenue and the alley located between Central Avenue and Avenue A, beginning at 7 a.m. Monday.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

According to a city of Kearney announcement, the alley will remain open while concrete repairs are made.

The work zone will reopen after approximately one week. Citizens are asked to use caution when traveling near the work zone.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. strikes Islamic State in Afghanistan

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News