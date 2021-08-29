Kearney road closure planned for short span of downtown 23rd Street

KEARNEY — Concrete repairs will take place on 23rd Street between Central Avenue and the alley located between Central Avenue and Avenue A, beginning at 7 a.m. Monday.
According to a city of Kearney announcement, the alley will remain open while concrete repairs are made.
The work zone will reopen after approximately one week. Citizens are asked to use caution when traveling near the work zone.
