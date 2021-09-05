 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kearney road closure planned for Avenue N from 30th Drive to 33rd Drive
0 Comments
top story

Kearney road closure planned for Avenue N from 30th Drive to 33rd Drive

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Road Work Ahead teaser
Tiffany Stoiber, Kearney Hub

KEARNEY — The city of Kearney Public Works Department and Blessing Construction announce that beginning at 7 a.m. Tuesday, Avenue N will be closed from the north side of the intersection of 30th Drive to 33rd Drive, weather permitting, for street replacement and reconstruction.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

This phase of the Avenue N project is expected to be completed in approximately two months, barring weather delays.

Motorists are urged to use extreme caution when traveling around the work zone.

At the same time, the intersection of 34th Street and Avenue N will be reopened to east/west bound traffic.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Trio of Red River piglets go crazy over new toys at San Diego Zoo

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News