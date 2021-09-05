Kearney road closure planned for Avenue N from 30th Drive to 33rd Drive

KEARNEY — The city of Kearney Public Works Department and Blessing Construction announce that beginning at 7 a.m. Tuesday, Avenue N will be closed from the north side of the intersection of 30th Drive to 33rd Drive, weather permitting, for street replacement and reconstruction.

This phase of the Avenue N project is expected to be completed in approximately two months, barring weather delays.

Motorists are urged to use extreme caution when traveling around the work zone.

At the same time, the intersection of 34th Street and Avenue N will be reopened to east/west bound traffic.