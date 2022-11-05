Kearney road closure planned at 11th St., Ave. F

KEARNEY — The intersection of 11th Street and Avenue F will be closed beginning at 8 a.m. Monday.

Weather permitting, the intersection will be closed for street replacement and reconstruction, according to a press release from Nielsen Construction and the city of Kearney.

With the closure of the Avenue F intersection, the Avenue D and 11th Street intersection will be opened to north-south traffic only.

Motorists are urged to use extreme caution when traveling around the work zone.