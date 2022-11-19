 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kearney residents, don't be a turkey with your trash next week

KEARNEY — The city of Kearney Sanitation Division has announced that because of Thanksgiving Day on Thursday, the following changes will be in effect for the refuse collection system and Kearney Area Solid Waste Agency Landfill:

Residential collectionTrash normally collected on Thursday and Friday will be collected on Friday.

Recycling normally collected on the fourth Thursday and fourth Friday of the month will be collected on Friday.

Commercial collectionTrash normally collected on Thursday will be collected on Wednesday.

Recycling normally collected on Friday will be collected on Saturday.

ClosingsKearney Area Recycling Center at 3007 E. 39th St. will be closed Thursday and Friday, and it will reopen Nov. 28.

Kearney Area Solid Waste Agency Landfill at 6711 W. 56th St. will be closed Thursday and Friday, and it will reopen on Saturday, Nov. 26.

Check out the city’s website at www.cityofkearney.org.

