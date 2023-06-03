KEARNEY — In the early afternoon Dec. 4, 2022, Jacob Hild laid down to take a nap, but he couldn’t fall asleep, so he got up and took a few steps toward the couch.

Suddenly, he fell flat on his back.

“I don’t know if I lost complete consciousness, but I knew something had happened, and I knew it wasn’t good. For a moment, I couldn’t move at all. I tried to get back up on my feet, but I couldn’t move anything,” he said.

“I tried to collect myself. I put both hands on the ground, but I couldn’t even hold my upper body up. I had no strength,” he said.

Hild didn’t know it, but he had suffered a stroke. He was 31 years old.

He doesn’t know how long he laid on the floor. “It seemed like a minute or two, but it probably was an hour or two. I remember my phone dropping, but I don’t know if I heard it drop or saw it,” he said.

He knew he should call 911, but he couldn’t move. Finally, he was able to stretch out his arm to get the phone, but once he had it in his hand, he couldn’t remember how to dial it.

“I laid there another hour or two. Then I remembered how to open the dial pad on my phone, and I dialed 911,” he said.

Confused responders

The 911 responders who answered his call were confused. He told them he fell. They kept asking questions. Roughly 15 minutes later, they arrived at his apartment, but they couldn’t unlock the door. He told them to break in.

Two policemen were the first to get inside. They found him lying in his basement. Next came an ambulance and two EMTs. Getting Hild onto the stretcher was a challenge. “I was a dead weight. I couldn’t move,” he said.

Finally, they were able to carry his stretcher up the basement steps and into the ambulance. “That was the first time I’d ever ridden in the back of an ambulance as a patient. I thought it was kind of cool, but it wasn’t the smoothest ride,” Hild said.

At the hospital

Once Hild arrived at CHI Health Good Samaritan, the ER staff hurried into action. Hild knew Good Sam well because he has worked in environmental services there for six years. He was taken to radiology. He saw a person in a white coat. “All I heard were the words ‘brain’ and ‘bleed,’” he said.

Later, as he lay in a bed in the ER, a doctor told him, ‘You either had a brain bleed or a stroke.’ I barely knew what a stroke was. I thought, that doesn’t sound good. What now?” Hild said.

He had several more scans. Doctors came in and out. They told Hild that surgery was an option, but that could have long-term consequences. Hild had had bad experiences with anesthesia in the past, so “I told them to hold off if they could. Unless it was dire, I said, ‘Don’t do surgery. I’ll take my chances,'” he said.

At last, exhausted, he was taken up to the ICU. It was the Christmas season, but he remembers very little. Faces there were fuzzy. After nine days, he was moved to Good Sam’s Acute Inpatient Rehabilitation Program to learn how to function again.

That 13-bed unit is one of just 10 such programs in Nebraska, and one of just five outside of Lincoln and Omaha.

Get moving

A patient’s rehab program begins immediately, according to Shelly Jorges, its quality and compliance program coordinator.

“We start the process of stabilizing and getting patients stronger,” she said. “We have a baseline of function, like walking, interacting, dressing and bathing. We work toward what is ‘normal’ for each patient.”

For Hild, learning to move again was “beyond difficult.” Years ago, he had a bone graft on his hip, and he recalled that immediately afterward, it took strenuous effort to move his hip. “But that was a breeze compared to this,” he said.

He had three hours of therapy five days a week. Immediately after breakfast, the physical therapist would push his wheelchair down to the gym for an hour of physical therapy. He then had occupational therapy, lunch and an hour of speech therapy. He was finished, and exhausted, by mid-afternoon.

“My dad brought me a (Dairy Queen) Blizzard. That was my motivation,” he said. “I was lucky to have somebody able to bring me a snack.”

Hild didn’t like therapy. "I just wanted to sleep. It’s a lot of work,” he said. “You don’t see the results the next day, and that can be discouraging, but looking back, I wish I would’ve acted more aggressively.”

The best medicine was visits from friends. Since he is a hospital employee, nurses and staff stopped by often, too. “There is no better cure than visitors. People asked about bringing me something, but I didn’t need anything. Visits themselves were all that mattered,” he said.

Finally, on Jan. 17, after 45 days at Good Sam, he was discharged. As he was wheeled out, hospital staffers lined the halls, cheered and took pictures, a tradition known as a Code Rainbow.

Learning to live again

Hild, who is single, was not able to work, drive or live alone when he was discharged, so he moved in with his parents, who live in Kearney. “I wouldn’t have made it without them,” he said.

In early April, he went back to work part time. Because he still had physical limitations, the hospital placed him at the front desk at its Wellness Center. “I prefer to be moving throughout the day, but I am glad they gave me some duties while I had a reduced schedule,” he said.

He returned to environmental services work last month. He moves slowly, often awkwardly. He can’t run yet, and he relies on his cane to steady his balance, but he is nearly ready to return to his apartment. “I’m doing good,” he said.

Hild attends a weekly stroke support group. He also sits in on inpatient support groups at Good Sam simply to offer quiet assistance to other stroke patients.

“I answer questions if I’m asked, but I give patients the floor,” he said. Some patients choose not to speak at group meetings but talk to Hild privately when he stops in their rooms.

“Jacob visits with patients one-on-one. We really appreciate him,” Jorges said. ”We can give patients suggestions, but we haven’t walked in their shoes. Jacob has.”

His doctors told him that his healthy lifestyle prior to the stroke paid big dividends. Had he not exercised regularly, watched his diet or taken his blood pressure medication, his outcome might have been far different, they said.

“And if this hadn’t happened, I wouldn’t have the opportunities to work with the groups I do,” he added.

Asked about the rarity of suffering a stroke at age 31, Hild shrugged. “I tell people, ‘Life does not abide by age,’” he said.

Hild cautions people against telling stroke patients, "I know where you’re coming from.”

“Each case is different,” he said. “Nobody truly knows except the person suffering from it. We don’t ask for sympathy, but empathy. Being in the support group opened my eyes to what I didn’t know.”