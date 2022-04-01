 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kearney Rescue Cats plans fun tournament fundraiser

  • 0

KEARNEY — Kearney Rescue Cats will hold a Daub & Toss fundraiser 3-9 p.m. Saturday at the Eagles Club at 17 W. 24th St.

A cornhole tournament begins at 4:30 p.m. Bingo will be played 3-6 p.m. for 25 cents per card. Cat magnets will be for sale. A pop-up jewelry shop and a kids activity table will be part of the fun.

Food will be served 5-8 p.m.

The event also will include a disc jockey, a silent auction, face painting and a raffle that will include two Nebraska football tickets.

For more information, call Tara Spence at 308-293-5769.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Why the Queen went against Prince Charles and William and made this decision

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News