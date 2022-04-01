Kearney Rescue Cats plans fun tournament fundraiser

KEARNEY — Kearney Rescue Cats will hold a Daub & Toss fundraiser 3-9 p.m. Saturday at the Eagles Club at 17 W. 24th St.
A cornhole tournament begins at 4:30 p.m. Bingo will be played 3-6 p.m. for 25 cents per card. Cat magnets will be for sale. A pop-up jewelry shop and a kids activity table will be part of the fun.
Food will be served 5-8 p.m.
The event also will include a disc jockey, a silent auction, face painting and a raffle that will include two Nebraska football tickets.
For more information, call Tara Spence at 308-293-5769.