Kearney Rescue Cats is the cat's meow, works to reduce population of stray, feral cats

KEARNEY — Not long ago, an older couple in rural Shelton was feeding nine stray cats. When the husband died, his widow could no longer feed the cats.

The widow called Kearney Rescue Cats, a nonprofit group that traps stray and feral cats, gets them spayed or neutered and vaccinated and then returns them to where they were found.

“If we hadn't spayed those cats, they would have produced litters, increasing the population the couple was feeding to between 18 and 24,” Deb Schroeder, a KRC volunteer, said.

Then, because the woman could no longer feed them, KRC found new homes for them, where the cats were confined to cages and fed for five days before being released.

“Once released, they usually stay at the new location because there is food, and if there is more than one cat, they form a new colony,” Schroeder, retired chief information officer at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, said.

KRC is an outgrowth of Loper Cats, which was founded in 2015 at UNK to help control the stray and feral cat population on campus. KRC was launched in 2020 to tackle that problem in Kearney.

“Once we got the campus group going, we kept getting calls from the community about stray and feral cats,” Sherry Morrow, a founder of both groups, said.

Calls come in from outside Kearney, too, but right now, KRC lacks the money and volunteers to assist in those areas. A special donation allowed it to help the Shelton widow.

A feral cat has had little human contact and is generally fearful of humans. It can never be tamed or adopted. Stray cats have had experience with humans and can usually be fostered and adopted, a process KRC also assists with.

Despite the group’s efforts, the problem isn’t going away anytime soon. “Communities that have done this for 20 years are just finally controlling the cat population,” she said.

But KRC is taking the first step.

Fearful of humans

KRC defines its mission as "Trap-Neuter-Return." The spaying and neutering is done for a discounted price at Riverside Animal Hospital or West Villa Animal Hospital in Kearney. Hilltop Pet Clinic does not do surgeries but contributes to the cause.

KRC pays $40 for neutering, $65 for spaying and $40 for vaccinations. The cats’ ears are also notched so that, if they’re spotted again, volunteers know they’ve been spayed or neutered.

“It may not sound like a lot of money, but if a cat has a litter of seven or eight kittens, the dollars add up quickly,” Morrow said. “This is a humane way to control the population growth of free-roaming cats. Nobody gets paid for anything. It is all volunteer work.”

Loper Cats

Morrow, raised on a farm, has had a soft spot for cats for years. A retired assistant professor of industrial technology at UNK, she stumbled into the problem of feral cats on the UNK campus 20 years ago. She began feeding cats in areas north of campus, and beyond.

“What pulled at my heart was the fact that I’d see so many of these cats, so hungry in restaurant parking lots. I can’t stand to see an animal hungry,” she said.

Then she learned about a nonprofit at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln that works to control feral cats. In 2015, she and Schroeder and two other women, Sue Petersen and April White, helped found Loper Cats.

Loper Cats has set up seven small feeding stations around the UNK campus. Volunteers put food in the stations, where cameras are always on. Volunteers know the cats, and if cats come to feed that have not been spayed or neutered, those felines are trapped and taken to vets to be sterilized.

Over the years, Morrow has trapped 87 cats and paid cash from her own pocket to have them spayed or neutered. She has no idea how much she’s spent. “It must be thousands of dollars. I’d be scared to death if I knew the total. It’s my hobby, like other people spend money on boats or trips,” she said.

By 2020, KRC was launched to deal with the problem beyond UNK. The group of 20 volunteers handle spaying and neutering, adoptions, fundraisers and more.

“KRC has taken off like you wouldn’t believe. We kept getting requests. One woman called and said, ‘I have 10 feral cats in my neighborhood,’” Morrow said.

Why care?

Why is this work important? Schroeder has an easy answer. “When you have sick and dying cats in a neighborhood, it’s not fun. The feral cats multiply, and disease spreads. You have more and more cats, and it becomes a (public relations) issue because you have these sickly looking cats,” she said.

Morrow added, “There is less yowling and fighting if we neuter tomcats. It gets rid of lots of unwanted behaviors.”

Yet the cats are beneficial because they help rid the city of mice and insects. If the campus feral cat population were eliminated, another group of cats would just move in, Morrow said.

After their surgery, the cats are returned to their colonies because cats in other colonies won’t accept newcomers.

“Ideally, if we trapped them and fixed all of them, there’d be fewer cats running around, and by attrition, you’d lose them through aging,” Morrow said. But there's a catch.

A colony of five cats once lived at MONA. KRC spayed or neutered all of them. Eventually, they died, but “then more moved in, so it started all over again. This is an ongoing thing,” Morrow said.

Adoption contract

KRC has a stringent, time-consuming adoption process for stray cats. First, KRC gets the animal spayed or neutered and microchipped. The vet that performs those processes gives KRC a report on any health problems.

Adopting pet parents must fill out an application. KRC gets references from the landlords or employers of the adoptees.

The family must sign an adoption contract. “If life changes and they can’t keep the cat, they promise to bring it back to us and not turn it out on the street,” Morrow said. So far, since this process began nearly three years ago, no cats have been returned.

Morrow said “kitten season” here normally runs from June to October, but this year it lasted longer due to warm weather, and the calls keep coming.

“I got a call recently from a man who found a litter of kittens in a vehicle. He was so worried. We took them to a vet,” Morrow said. They were just four weeks old.

“A lot of kittens have conjunctivitis, and in nicer weather, many will have fleas and ringworm, but these got a clean bill of health,” she said. Four of them went to a foster home, where they are being bottle fed until they can be adopted.

KRC has 10 foster homes for cats, where they stay until they are adopted. Last week, one cat was adopted just four days after it was sent to a foster home.

“Some kittens have special needs. They have to be on special diets, or they have owners who just can’t take care of them,” Schroeder said. Recently, a woman called seeking homes for her mother’s cats after her mother moved to assisted living.

But Morrow has happy stories, too. A Lexington woman whose cat died found solace by becoming a feline foster parent.

Do you have unwanted shoes? Donate them to KRC Kearney Rescue Cats earns money by donating old shoes of any kind to a Florida company that reconditions them and sends them to Third World countries. Drop shoes off in boxes located outside or in the lobbies of: West Villa Animal Hospital, 2518 W. 24th St.

Hilltop Pet Clinic, 4507 First Avenue Place.

Riverside Animal Hospital, 322 Central Ave.

Indulge Salon, 2222 Second Ave. Any nonprofit or business that wants a box can call Sherry Morrow at 308-440-5384. KRC will pick up shoes if at least six pairs will be donated from one address. Text Dayla at 308-234-4225, or call Sherry Morrow at 308-440-5384.

Raising funds

KRC has become an official 501(C)(3), an established nonprofit licensed with the state Department of Agriculture as an official rescue organization. That status allows it to apply for larger grants.

KRC holds four or five annual fundraisers, including a year-round effort, Shoes4Soles, where the public can donate shoes in any condition to five collection boxes in the city. KRC receives $1,000 for every 2,500 pairs of shoes from a Florida company that reconditions the shoes and sends them to Third World countries, where families can buy them for pennies, sell them for more and start their own businesses.

KRC also raises funds by putting microchips on the ears of any pet for $25.

The nonprofit also received a $2,000 grant from the Kearney Area Community Foundation to rescue cats near the railroad crossing at Fifth Avenue. It is one of the KACF's Give Where You Live nonprofit beneficiaries Dec. 1. KRC is also registered with smile.Amazon.com to receive donations from earmarked sales online.

"The more money we get, the more cats we can help,” Morrow said. "We kept getting requests. One woman called and said, ‘I have 10 feral cats in my neighborhood.’ I can’t imagine how many thousands of kittens we’d have running around without this program.”