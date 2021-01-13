Kearney Regional's COO leaving for CEO position at New Mexico hospital

Lanning also has experienced the challenges of the COVID pandemic. He is proud of the fact that the few KRMC employees who got COVID became infected outside, not inside, the hospital.

Lanning, the second oldest of 11 children, grew up in Kansas City. He is the son of a pipe fitter and a stay-at-home mother who got a degree in early childhood development at the age of 55.

He studied to be a physical therapist, got his MBA at night and, among other things, did consulting for a pharmaceutical network. He made good money, but he got restless.

“I asked myself if this was really where I wanted to be,” he said. About that time, the friend called about the job in Kearney, and Lanning has never looked back.

He has commuted for eight years because his children were teenagers when he took the job, but they are now grown, so Lanning and his wife will move to Las Cruces, which sits an hour north of El Paso, Texas.

Calhoun said, “John provided leadership as we’ve gone from an idea to a start-up operation to a highly complex and comprehensive health care delivery system serving nearly 200,000 people across Nebraska and northern Kansas. It has been my pleasure to support him as he has prepared himself for his next role.”