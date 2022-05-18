Kearney Regional's Adrienne Olson promoted to Lincoln

KEARNEY — Adrienne Olson, the chief nursing officer and clinical services executive at Kearney Regional Medical Center, has been named the organization’s new chief nursing officer at Bryan Health in Lincoln, effective Aug. 8.

She succeeds Lisa Vail, who transitions to a new chief nursing officer role for the Bryan Health system.

Olson has 10 years of chief nursing officer experience. At KRMC, she had an integral role in the construction and accreditation of the new hospital, and led initiatives to improve quality, patient experience and both employee and provider engagement.

Olson earned her Doctor of Nursing Practice Degree from Creighton University in Omaha and her B.S. and M.S. degrees in nursing from Clarkson College in Omaha. She serves on the board of directors of the Western Iowa and Nebraska Chapter of the American College of Health Care Executives.