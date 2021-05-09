Kearney Regional performs first outstate heart procedure, an alternative to open-heart surgery

Prior to the surgery, patients undergo many tests during a one- to two-month period. For patients who live far from Kearney, “we try our absolute best to perform all the tests in the fewer number of trips, including letting a patient do lab work with their primary care provider,” McClellan said.

Patients meet with four KRMC staff members — McClellan, cardiothoracic surgeon Dr. Michael Bibler, interventional cardiologist Dr. Vivek Varma and Bibler’s nurse practitioner Kelsey Peterson — to decide whether they would fare better with TAVR or open-heart surgery.

The TAVR procedure is done in what is called the Hybrid Operating Room. Doctors make an incision in the groin area, then place a thin, flexible tube into the artery to guide the artificial heart valve up to the heart and replace the diseased aortic valve.

Mohr, 85, had no history of heart trouble, but her daughters noticed that she was out of breath after walking or working in her garden. Her physician diagnosed a malfunctioning heart valve.

“He couldn’t do the TAVR procedure in North Platte, but he recommended that I get it done in Kearney. I was really excited. That would cut an extra hour and a half off my driving time to Lincoln,” she said.