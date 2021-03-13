Kearney Regional offers MRI-ultrasound fusion biopsy for prostate cancer

KEARNEY — Fusion biopsy for prostate cancer is available at Kearney Regional Medical Center.

It is the only facility in Nebraska outside of Lincoln and Omaha that offers this advanced technology, according to a KRMC news release.

This new technique can be nearly twice as sensitive in finding prostate cancer than standard biopsies.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Fusion biopsy combines the use of MRI and ultrasound technology to generate real-time biopsy images. Radiologists then can identify and highlight nodules in the prostate that are suspicious for cancer. This allows urologists to accurately target and biopsy the suspicious areas.

Prior to this, biopsies involved the collection of randomly selected biopsy cores from predefined areas within the prostate. Interventional radiologists Dr. John Allen and Dr. Sean Pietrini of Advanced Radiology, and urologists Dr. Garrett Pohlman and Dr. LaRoy Williams of Kearney Urology Center have utilized this new technology for more than 100 patients.

Patients who are good candidates for fusion biopsy are those with high blood prostate-specific antigen levels and those who have undergone standard ultrasound-guided random needle biopsy to screen for prostate cancer.

According to the American Cancer Society, discussion about screening for prostate cancer should take place at age 50 for men who are at average risk of prostate cancer, or at age 45 for men at high-risk.