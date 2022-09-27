Kearney Regional offering mammograms in October

Women ages 40 to 44 should start annual breast cancer screening with mammograms (X-rays of the breast) if they wish to do so.

Women age 45 to 54 should get mammograms every year.

Women 55 and older should switch to mammograms every two years, but they can continue yearly screening if they wish.

Screening should continue as long as a woman is in good health and is expected to live 10 more years or longer.

All women should be familiar with the known benefits, limitations and potential harms linked to breast cancer screening.