Kearney Regional Medical urging COVID-19 vaccinations as new cases rise

KEARNEY — With COVID-19 rising again, Kearney Regional Medical Center is urging every unvaccinated person to get the COVID-19 shots.
“We are seeing more sick patients. COVID is coming back whether we like it or not, and the common denominator recently is who’s vaccinated and who’s not,” Dr. Brent Crandall, director of emergency medicine at Kearney Regional, said in a virtual meeting of KRMC staff members.
In the first week of August, KRMC saw 10 COVID-19 patients, and that number of hospitalized patients as of Aug. 13 was eight, including two on ventilators. That number is inching closer to that of the peak of the pandemic last November, when KRMC averaged 13.5 COVID-positive patients per day.
In June, KRMC had COVID patients in its hospital beds just three days.
“One diagnosis should not take up a large percentage of patients in a hospital, and if it does, we should be alarmed,” KRMC CEO Bill Calhoun said. “The spread of COVID is still a concern here.”
Calhoun also said the hospital has “strict policies in place” to reduce transmission and to protect patients, staff members and the community. In compliance with OSHA’s COVID-19 Emergency Temporary Standard for Healthcare, KRMC requires masks of all patients, staff members and visitors. Masking has proven to be an effective tool against the spread of the virus, Calhoun said.
Staff is not required to be vaccinated because vaccines are still under an Emergency Use Authorization, but 70% of staff and 90% of physicians are vaccinated, and administrators hope to see that number continue to rise. In the last week, there has been an increase in request for vaccination. The hospital offers shots once a week.
“There will be more variants to come unless we do something,” Crandall pleaded in his message. “We are seeing more patients in the hospital. There are patients in the Emergency Department with COVID as we speak. We’ve got to get it done.”
He added, “COVID was gone for a while, but it’s coming back. We don’t have a perfect answer on how to eradicate this virus, but we can protect ourselves, and one of the big tools we have is vaccine. It’s the best that we can do to curtail this and stop the sickness we’re seeing.”
For more information about COVID-19, visit kearneyregional.com/COVID19. To make an appointment to be vaccinated, contact Platte Valley Medical Clinic at 308-856-2263.
Free vaccines also are available at local pharmacies and at the Two Rivers Public Health Department at 888-669-7154.