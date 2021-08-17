Kearney Regional Medical urging COVID-19 vaccinations as new cases rise

Staff is not required to be vaccinated because vaccines are still under an Emergency Use Authorization, but 70% of staff and 90% of physicians are vaccinated, and administrators hope to see that number continue to rise. In the last week, there has been an increase in request for vaccination. The hospital offers shots once a week.

“There will be more variants to come unless we do something,” Crandall pleaded in his message. “We are seeing more patients in the hospital. There are patients in the Emergency Department with COVID as we speak. We’ve got to get it done.”

He added, “COVID was gone for a while, but it’s coming back. We don’t have a perfect answer on how to eradicate this virus, but we can protect ourselves, and one of the big tools we have is vaccine. It’s the best that we can do to curtail this and stop the sickness we’re seeing.”

For more information about COVID-19, visit kearneyregional.com/COVID19. To make an appointment to be vaccinated, contact Platte Valley Medical Clinic at 308-856-2263.

Free vaccines also are available at local pharmacies and at the Two Rivers Public Health Department at 888-669-7154.