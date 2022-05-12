Kearney Regional Medical Center wins national safety honor

KEARNEY — Kearney Regional Medical Center has received an “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for spring 2022. This recognizes KRMC’s achievements in protecting its patients from preventable harm and error.

The Hospital Safety Grade A is widely considered the gold standard in patient safety. Only two other Nebraska hospitals earned this: Bryan East/West and Great Plains Health.

“We are proud of our caregivers. It truly is their dedication and commitment to our patients that has led to these exceptional results,” Bill Calhoun, KRMC CEO, said.

The Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization, assigns an “A” through “F” grade to general hospitals based on over 30 national performance measures reflecting errors, accidents, injuries, and infections, and the systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm.

It is the only hospital rating program based exclusively on hospital prevention of medical errors and harm to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed and fully transparent. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.

To see the full report, visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org.