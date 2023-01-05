Kearney Regional Medical Center 'safest hospital in Nebraska'

KEARNEY – Kearney Regional Medical Center has been named the safest hospital in Nebraska, according to The Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit health care watchdog organization.
KRMC was the only facility in Nebraska to receive an “A” Hospital Safety Grade rating. Five Nebraska hospitals received “B” ratings, nine received “C” ratings and four received “D” ratings.
Citing the same Leapfrog Group report, KRMC was also named by Nurse.org as one of the safest hospitals in the United States – and the safest in the Nebraska – to work as a nurse in 2023.
The Leapfrog grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Hospital Safety Grade results are based on more than 30 national performance measures and updated each fall and spring. KRMC also received an “A” rating last spring.
“This national distinction celebrates KRMC’s achievements in protecting our patients from preventable harm and errors,” KRMC CEO Bill Calhoun said. “I am so proud of our entire team for working every day to uphold our culture of patient safety.”
