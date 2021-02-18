 Skip to main content
Kearney Regional Medical Center relaxes policy for visiting patients
Kearney Regional Medical Center relaxes policy for visiting patients

  • Updated
Kearney Regional Medical Center
KEARNEY — Kearney Regional Medical Center has relaxed its visitation policy as cases of COVID-19 continue to decline in the region. The changes were made Monday.

One healthy adult visitor now is allowed per patient. Visitors will be screened for COVID-19 and must wear a mask and visitor badge for the duration of their visit.

Extenuating circumstances for additional visitors will be allowed on a case-by-case basis, including Comfort Cares patients.

The Emergency Room remains closed to visitors unless medically necessary.

For more information, visit kearneyregional.com or call 308-455-3600.

