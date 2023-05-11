KEARNEY — Kearney Regional Medical Center and Cancer Partners of Nebraska have announced a joint venture to build a 25,000-square-foot cancer center that will provide outpatient cancer services.

The structure, to be located between KRMC at 804 22nd Ave. and Yanney Heritage Park at 2020 W. 11th St., will include:

• Radiation and medical oncology.

• Infusion and chemotherapy services.

• State-of-the-art linear accelerator.

• National oncology clinical trial access.

• Onsite CT and PET diagnostic imaging.

Construction is set to begin late this year with an anticipated opening set for 2025.

"This is an exciting day for all involved. It has been many years in the making,” KRMC CEO Bill Calhoun said.

“I have known there is a need for increased oncology services in our community since I arrived in 2018. I knew we could respond to consumer needs if and when the right timing, place and partner were in place. Today we’re thrilled to announce that we’ve found the right partner in CPN,” he said.

CPN is the only community oncology practice in Nebraska that is an affiliate institution with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and part of the National Cancer Institute clinical trials network. CPN provides comprehensive cancer care in Lincoln and 11 Nebraska communities.

In October 2020, CPN partnered with Bryan Medical Center to build the April Sampson Cancer Center, a $45-million, 140,000-square-foot comprehensive community cancer center in south Lincoln.

Since KRMC joined the Bryan Health system in 2022, it has watched the April Sampson Cancer Center project take shape. "This model truly embodies our core values: trust in local management and improved access to the highest quality care,” Calhoun said.

Justin Rousek, executive director of CPN, said patients in the greater Nebraska area often seek medical, radiation and surgical oncologists in different locations without centrally coordinated plans for ongoing care. “By opening this Kearney-based cancer center, we can decrease travel time for patients in central and western Nebraska, and allow them more time to focus on treatment and recovery close to home,” he said.

For more information on CPN, visit CancerPartners.com.