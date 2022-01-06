Kearney Regional Medical Center now owned by Bryan Health

KEARNEY — It’s official: Kearney Regional Medical Center is wholly owned by Bryan Health in Lincoln.
As of Saturday, Kearney Regional is one of 10 Bryan Health-owned entities in Nebraska.
The Nebraska-owned and governed nonprofit health system is also an investor in Grand Island Regional Medical Center.
Previously, Kearney Regional, at 804 22nd Ave., was owned by Kansas-based MDM Corp. KRMC’s name will not change, but its 850 employees are now among Bryan Health’s 6,300 employees.
Bryan Health was launched in 1997 as a merger of Lincoln Bryan Memorial Hospital and Lincoln General Hospital, which both opened in 1926. It has 640 beds. Ten years ago, it had 4,000 employees. KRMC’s 850 employees will bring that total to nearly 6,500.
“We are excited to welcome Kearney Regional Medical Center into the Bryan Health family,” Russ Gronewold, CEO of Bryan Health, said at a Wednesday press conference at KRMC.
Coping with growth
KRMC CEO Bill Calhoun stressed Wednesday that “KRMC was not in trouble. We had some tough times at the beginning, but our growth has been quite staggering. Patients began coming as soon as its doors opened, and they have not stopped.”
KRMC opened with 22 beds in early 2014; it now has 93 beds. In its first six years, KRMC completed four additions. It added a maternity unit and four modular units, which sit adjacent to the hospital.
“Things have been going very very well, but this business is tough. Through extensive, thoughtful conversations, we discussed whether to remain successfully independent, or grow at the pace being expected of us. We saw advantages to both, but by choice, we looked to accelerate our growth,” he said.
Critical, however, was that KRMC remain locally governed. Bryan Health shares that philosophy, he said.
“Our board sent an open invitation to Bryan Health. We are glad they accepted our invitation,” Calhoun said.
Both men stressed that Bryan’s physician-run boards do not just provide input, but make decisions.
“Bryan’s operational and acute care capabilities, along with its track record of shared governance and decision-making with physicians, makes them a perfect partner as we look to enhance our services,” Calhoun added.
Shared principles
Dr. Scott Smith, one of the founding KRMC physicians and a current board member, echoed those comments Wednesday. He said the physicians who founded KRMC focused on a physician-led campus with “highest levels of patient care that could react in a timely manner to community needs and create a positive work environment.”
Now, facing unprecedented growth, KRMC sought a partner that shared those principles and found that in Bryan Health, Smith said. “We will have the ability to continue to grow and meet needs more quickly,” he said.
Smith added that the merger will bring additional expertise to Kearney so people can get “high-quality” medical care here instead of traveling out of town.
Pooling resources
Both Gronewold and Calhoun also said the partnership would create jobs and boost the economy in the rapidly growing central Nebraska and northern Kansas region.
“This is a pooling of resources,” Calhoun said. “More than 50 percent of our patients come from rural communities, and we needed to respond to the need for a regional medical center. Partnering with a Nebraska-based health system like Bryan Health will allow KRMC access to a more extensive network of resources while still maintaining its physician-led operating model,” he added.
Also speaking Wednesday was Kearney Mayor Stan Clouse. “We will be a much stronger, better community as a result of this relationship,” he said.
In Lincoln, Bryan Health operates an acute-care hospital, several outpatient clinics, a physician network, a heart institute and a College of Health Sciences, which was formerly known as the Bryan School of Nursing.
Bryan Health also hosts the Heartland Health Alliance, a 52-member hospital network in Nebraska, Kansas, Iowa and Missouri. KRMC is an HHA member and plans to retain its membership, Calhoun said.