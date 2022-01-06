Kearney Regional Medical Center now owned by Bryan Health

KRMC opened with 22 beds in early 2014; it now has 93 beds. In its first six years, KRMC completed four additions. It added a maternity unit and four modular units, which sit adjacent to the hospital.

“Things have been going very very well, but this business is tough. Through extensive, thoughtful conversations, we discussed whether to remain successfully independent, or grow at the pace being expected of us. We saw advantages to both, but by choice, we looked to accelerate our growth,” he said.

Critical, however, was that KRMC remain locally governed. Bryan Health shares that philosophy, he said.

“Our board sent an open invitation to Bryan Health. We are glad they accepted our invitation,” Calhoun said.

Both men stressed that Bryan’s physician-run boards do not just provide input, but make decisions.

“Bryan’s operational and acute care capabilities, along with its track record of shared governance and decision-making with physicians, makes them a perfect partner as we look to enhance our services,” Calhoun added.

Shared principles