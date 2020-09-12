Kearney Regional Medical Center now allowing one visitor per patient

KEARNEY — Starting today (Sept. 12), Kearney Regional Medical Center will allow one visitor per patient. The no-visitor policy, with a few exceptions, has been in place since Aug. 11.
The change will allow for better communication with patients’ families.
“We’ve seen a dramatic increase in the need for regular reports to family members during the No Visitor period. Allowing a patient to have a visitor present will allow the family to coordinate some of those communications on their own,” said Care Coordination Manager Lacey Keeshan, R.N.
While many families have taken advantage of window visits, FaceTime and other alternate ways of communication, “There’s nothing like having your mom or close friend hold your hand when you need it,” Keeshan said.
All visitors will be screened for COVID-19 upon arrival. They must stay in the patient’s room and avoid common areas. They also are required to wear masks.
The Emergency Room will remain closed to visitors unless medically necessary.
Some exceptions remain in place for pediatric patients, Comfort Cares patients and caretakers accompanying patients to Platte Valley Medical Clinic.
The percentage of positive tests for COVID-19 being conducted at KRMC/Platte Valley Medical Clinic is going up. Last week 23 percent of tests conducted at KRMC were positive. The in-house risk dial remains at “Elevated.”
Later next week, an expanded Respiratory Clinic will open on the north side of Platte Valley Medical Clinic. Any current patients experiencing cold, flu or COVID-19 symptoms will be seen there to minimize contact within the facility. For an appointment, call 308-865-2263.
For a full list of Frequently Asked Questions regarding signs and symptoms of COVID-19, testing and treatment options, visit kearneyregional.com/COVID19.
