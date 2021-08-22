Kearney Regional Medical Center met the COVID-19 challenge

“But the word ‘enough’ today is different from that word then,” said Dr. Brett Crandall, director of emergency medicine. “There truly wasn’t enough, but we got by. We used it, and it worked.”

The invasion

As COVID invaded, the staff got moving.

“There was no mass exodus of employees resigning. They really stepped up to the challenge,” said Travis Gregg, chief operating officer.

Administrators learned to work from home. Nurses came to work despite the risk to their personal health. This was March 2020; vaccines weren’t available for nine more months. Calhoun said, “We went to great lengths to protect people.”

As COVID spread, elective surgeries were canceled. That left some hospital staffers severed from their normal responsibilities, but other tasks were found for them, many related to COVID or its demands. “As long as people were willing to come to work, there was always a place for them,” Calhoun said.

The hospital also provided some financial help for families who needed it, he added.

Nursing shortage