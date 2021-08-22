Kearney Regional Medical Center met the COVID-19 challenge

KEARNEY — As a hospital CEO, Bill Calhoun has dealt with floods and hurricanes, but he never imagined facing a pandemic.
But for the last 16 months, that is what he’s dealt with as the top executive at Kearney Regional Medical Center.
“I think we’re stronger today than we were 16 months ago,” he said.
He and KRMC administrators and department heads paused to catch their breath in late June as COVID-19 cases slowed.
It all began in late winter of 2020, when pandemic warnings were sounded as if a tornado was approaching.
“It was amazing just how quickly we got things done,” said Amanda Polacek, marketing coordinator. “We didn’t know if this was going to happen or not, but we were preparing,”
Calhoun realized the hospital suddenly needed ventilators, personal protective equipment and much more, including money to pay for them. “How many ventilators are we going to need? I said, ‘All right, let’s take out a loan.’” Unlike CHI Health Good Samaritan, Kearney Regional was just seven years old and not part of a larger organization.
The hospital bought re-usable gowns. KRMC looked at re-sterilizing masks to extend their use. “‘Extended use’ was scientifically based,” Calhoun said.
“But the word ‘enough’ today is different from that word then,” said Dr. Brett Crandall, director of emergency medicine. “There truly wasn’t enough, but we got by. We used it, and it worked.”
The invasion
As COVID invaded, the staff got moving.
“There was no mass exodus of employees resigning. They really stepped up to the challenge,” said Travis Gregg, chief operating officer.
Administrators learned to work from home. Nurses came to work despite the risk to their personal health. This was March 2020; vaccines weren’t available for nine more months. Calhoun said, “We went to great lengths to protect people.”
As COVID spread, elective surgeries were canceled. That left some hospital staffers severed from their normal responsibilities, but other tasks were found for them, many related to COVID or its demands. “As long as people were willing to come to work, there was always a place for them,” Calhoun said.
The hospital also provided some financial help for families who needed it, he added.
Nursing shortage
About 36 traveling nurses were brought in to relieve the overworked staff, but hospitals all over the country sought traveling nurses, too, making recruiting difficult. “There were thousands of vacant contract labor positions and we were all competing to fill openings,” Calhoun said. Kearney was competing against more glamorous places, prestigious major hospitals and facilities in warmer climates. They found some traveling nurses, but it was difficult.
Calhoun said the hospital normally needs between 10 and 12 traveling nurses, but COVID-19 required far more.
Communication challenges
As the pandemic ranged, hospital policies changed, sometimes every day. Communications came from local, state and national agencies. Administrators would listen to Gov. Pete Ricketts, the CDC and the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
“We’d say, ‘This is what we know,’ and update people by email,” Calhoun said. Every week, a staff videoconference call covered topics including plans for surgeries, visitation, masking and testing. Those conferences were recorded and shared.
The hospital relied on the Two Rivers Public Health Department for updates and information. Hospital representatives became part of local committees formed to deal with social and economic effects of COVID-19, but facts and decisions changed often because the virus was so new.
“If we could, we let our staff know what we knew. We’d ask them to educate themselves and their families and spread the word,” Polacek said.
Josette McConville, in charge of infection prevention at KRMC, said rules changed daily. “They’d say one thing in the morning and another at night. Information changed that fast. Or I’d think we were going to have more resources; then I learned they weren’t coming. Sometimes I couldn’t wrap my head around it all,” she said.
Adrenaline rush
Polacek compared COVID to “like a fire or tornado when everyone runs on adrenaline.”
Kearney Regional was used to dealing with flu and pneumonia every winter, “but that pales in comparison to COVID and its unknown nature,” she said.
As the pandemic raged on, the hospital tried to lift employee morale. Polacek said she learned to be “creative about picnics, parties, a to-go Christmas party when we served 800 meals and to-go Easter baskets,” she said.
Instead of an employee picnic, the hospital rented a drive-in for a night and held the event there so employees could stay in their cars a safe distance from each other. The community supported the staff, too. Gambino’s Pizza brought pizza to the entire staff once a week. A contractor donated hand sanitizer. Hot Meals USA founder Dick Cochran brought in food.
“The community’s been terrific,” Calhoun said.
Lessons learned
Calhoun likes to say that KRMC learned so much that “if another [event like] this happened again, we could deal with it.”
He added, “It was kind of bittersweet, but sometimes it takes things like this to get things in place so the staff is able to handle it. The underlying feeling is always that it can’t happen. Now that we’ve gone through it, we know what plans need to be made.”
Polacek and others believe meetings are more efficient now since the pandemic. Employees learned to work from home, and their bosses learned to trust them to do that.
Gregg said, “We’ve become more flexible. We used to think everybody needs dedicated space to work, but now, people work from home. We don’t need physical space like before. On the other hand, you have to make sure people who are working remotely feel they’re a part of the team,”
Nikki Bergen, emergency management safety and security coordinator, came to Kearney Regional from the Nebraska DHHS last winter, after the height of the pandemic. She saw right away how KRMC staff, from administrators on down, depended on each other in a good way.
“Every department is truly important to the whole organization. Even if you’re not on the front lines, you’re important,” said Steve Beck, chief human resources officer.