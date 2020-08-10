KEARNEY — Due to rising numbers of COVID-19, Kearney Regional Medical Center is again restricting visitors to ensure hospital capacity and community safety.
Over the weekend, inpatient numbers in the COVID unit at KRMC rose from three patients Friday afternoon to eight patients Monday morning. One is on a ventilator.
Effective Tuesday, visitors will be limited to:
- One support person per surgical patient
- Only essential visitors in Platte Valley Medical Clinic (caregivers, interpreters, etc.)
- One support person per laboring mother in the Maternity Care Center
- One parent/guardian per NICU baby
Extenuating circumstances will be allowed on a case-by-case basis including pediatric patients and Comfort Cares patients. All visitors must wear a mask and a visitor badge throughout their visit. They must stay in the patient’s room and avoid common areas such as the cafe or lobby.
“Unfortunately, this is going to be a cyclical thing for our community until there’s a vaccine,” Dr. Scott Smith, director of medical affairs at KRMC, said. “We will adapt our visitor policies in order to keep our patients, staff and community members safe.”
People who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should call Platte Valley Medical Clinic at 308-865-2263 to speak to a nurse. All COVID-19 screenings and appointments are conducted in a separate area of the clinic. A nurse will provide directions for parking if the patient needs to be seen at the Respiratory Clinic.
For more information on COVID-19, testing and treatment options, visit kearneyregional.com/COVID19.